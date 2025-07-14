All Hurricanes

Mario Cristobal Reflects on Historic Notre Dame Rivalry

Justice Sandle

Nov 11, 2017; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Asmar Bilal (22) tackles Miami Hurricanes running back Travis Homer (24) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes are less than 50 days away from embarking on a new season. However, the start of the 2025 season will renew one of the most historic rivalries in college football against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal knows the historic context behind this game as a coach and a former player, witnessing each contest in the early 90s. Cristobal knows that with these games comes an extra intensity and physicality. He reflected on the games he was a part of with the ACC Network

Nov 23, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal celebrates with Miami Hurricanes offen
"I think you know, historically, it's well documented that it's as intense and not the most intense rivalry that, at that time, it felt like the national championship went through South Bend and Coral Gables, Cristobal said. "So intensity was high, physicality, and the edge that that game was played with was really next level. It felt like all those games were."

While padded up, he saw most of the action from the sidelines. Still, it never took away from witnessing iconic moments in this tenured rivalry.

"I was younger, you know," Cristobal continued. "I saw most of those games as a player, but from the sideline, more than playing, but was on both ends. Was over there for 31-30, was over here for the third and 41. Seen it all and seen in so many different ways. And so many great players."

Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal walks on the field during the second quar
As head coach, Cristobal looks to bring that winning standard of defeating top-ranked opponents back to Coral Gables. With the schedule ahead, he will have plenty of chances to do so.

Justice Sandle
