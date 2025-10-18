Mario Cristobal Send Blunt Message to Carson Beck
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — It fell at the feet of Mario Cristobal after No. 2 Miami was upset by the Louisville Cardinals 24-21 on Friday night. He knew what he had just witnessed, but as he spoke more and more after the game, his voice began to rise, and before he could fully burst, he walked away, thanking the media.
Cristobal saw his $4.1 million quarterback throw four interceptions in a game. Even through the bad game and the mistakes, there was a chance to win the game or send it to overtime in the final seconds.
That did not happen, and the person that is taking the brunt of the blame is quarterback Carson Beck.
Cristobal knew that his quarterback did not play a clean game and highlighted it during his post-game press conference.
"I think the one shot, the deep one, was a really good play by the field safety. At the end there, I think we're trying to make a play there and we didn't execute it. Don't put that all on him. We're trying to get the ball out to the flat quick, and that thing turned into another route that was not supposed to be that way, and it ended up being the final play of the game."
However, Cristobal also knows that this type of game can't happen again. They went and got Beck because of his experience and the talent that he had. He turned the clock back not to 2023, but to 2024.
He knows that he will respond because there is no other option.
"I think he will respond well," Cristobal said. "There is no other way. There is no other choice. When you play really good teams and you're playing conference teams, the margins are really small. One-possession games reign supreme at this time of year. If you give away plays, it's going to get you. Tonight, it got us. Lessons have to be learned, and we have to do something about it. Talking about it ain't going to do anything."
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.