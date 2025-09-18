All Hurricanes

Mario Cristobal Sends Challenge to Fans Ahead of Rivalry Matchup Against Florida

Mario Cristobal sends bold message to the Miami Hurricanes faithful ahead of matchup against Florida.

Justice Sandle

Oct 26, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal looks on after the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal looks on after the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

Fanbases are the backbone of college football, and this season, No. 4 Miami (3-0) has seen an increase in attendance each and every game. The Hurricanes set an attendance record in the opening game of the season against No. 6 Notre Dame, and now they look to have that same energy against the Florida Gators (1-2).

Head coach Mario Cristobal has felt the energy from the fans and the passion in each of the three home games to start the season.

Now he calls on the fans again to make it hard for the Gators while they are on the field.

"It has to be an asylum on Saturday. Our friends have done a great job bringing the juice, the energy, really involved, really, really involved. And certainly, we appreciate that energy is just contagious. "

Mario Cristobal

UM's faithful have consistently been some of the best fans in the country. They can be harsh and hard, but there is an expectation that comes with being a Miami Hurricane.

The Hurricanes have the most complete roster in college football as it stands, but they also know that it could be challenged against a Gators team that is desperate. Then again, this could be the team that was promised by Cristobal only a few years ago when he returned to Coral Gables.

How to Watch: Florida at No. 4 Miami

Who: Miami Hurricanes and Florida Gators

When: Saturday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

TV: ABC

Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM

Last Outing, Florida Gators: The defense showed up in a matchup in Death Valley against No. 7 LSU, but a terrible outing from quarterback DJ Lagway and his five interceptions held the team back from upsetting the Tigers.

Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: The Hurricanes handled business against another ranked opponent in the South Florida Bulls, defeating them 49-12 with Carson Beck throwing for over 300 yards and Mark Fletcher Jr. rushing for over 100 and two touchdowns.

Last Meeting: The last meeting between these two teams was just last season, when the Hurricanes opened the season with an offensive masterclass against the Gators, 41-17.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News:

feed

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football