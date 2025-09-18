Mario Cristobal Sends Challenge to Fans Ahead of Rivalry Matchup Against Florida
Fanbases are the backbone of college football, and this season, No. 4 Miami (3-0) has seen an increase in attendance each and every game. The Hurricanes set an attendance record in the opening game of the season against No. 6 Notre Dame, and now they look to have that same energy against the Florida Gators (1-2).
Head coach Mario Cristobal has felt the energy from the fans and the passion in each of the three home games to start the season.
Now he calls on the fans again to make it hard for the Gators while they are on the field.
"It has to be an asylum on Saturday. Our friends have done a great job bringing the juice, the energy, really involved, really, really involved. And certainly, we appreciate that energy is just contagious. "- Mario Cristobal
UM's faithful have consistently been some of the best fans in the country. They can be harsh and hard, but there is an expectation that comes with being a Miami Hurricane.
The Hurricanes have the most complete roster in college football as it stands, but they also know that it could be challenged against a Gators team that is desperate. Then again, this could be the team that was promised by Cristobal only a few years ago when he returned to Coral Gables.
How to Watch: Florida at No. 4 Miami
Who: Miami Hurricanes and Florida Gators
When: Saturday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
TV: ABC
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
Last Outing, Florida Gators: The defense showed up in a matchup in Death Valley against No. 7 LSU, but a terrible outing from quarterback DJ Lagway and his five interceptions held the team back from upsetting the Tigers.
Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: The Hurricanes handled business against another ranked opponent in the South Florida Bulls, defeating them 49-12 with Carson Beck throwing for over 300 yards and Mark Fletcher Jr. rushing for over 100 and two touchdowns.
Last Meeting: The last meeting between these two teams was just last season, when the Hurricanes opened the season with an offensive masterclass against the Gators, 41-17.
