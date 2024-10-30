Martinez Listed On Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Player of the Week Honorable Mention List
University of Miami junior Damien Martinez earned a spot on the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Player of the Week Honorable Mention list, the organization announced Tuesday.
In No. 5 Miami’s 36-14 win over rival Florida State, Martinez recorded a season-high 148 yards on the ground and two touchdowns on 15 attempts, averaging 9.9 yards per carry. He totaled 169 yards with a huge third-down run after the catch.
Martinez helped the Hurricanes total 230 yards on the ground, as the Canes scored points on seven of its first eight possessions. The team has started to find its balance on the offensive side of the ball with the usage of Martinez and sophomore Mark Fletcher Jr.
Martinez was also tabbed ACC Running Back of the Week on Monday.
The fifth-ranked Hurricanes welcome Duke at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for noon on ABC.