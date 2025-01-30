All Hurricanes

Measurements of a few Miami Hurricanes in the Senior Bowl

The Hurricanes are showing out during the senior bowl practices and now have the chance to perform during the game to increase their draft stocks.

Justice Sandle

Oct 26, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Elijah Arroyo (8) looks on from the field before the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes have several players participating in the senior bowl this year and now the official measurement for most of the Canes have been released.

Miami has nine players that are planning on participating and playing in the game on Saturday and some have already grabbed the attention of the masses with the Hurricanes.

Jalen Rivers, OL
Xavier Restrepo, WR
Francisco Mauigoa, LB
Damien Martinez, RB
Jacolby George, WR
Samuel Brown, WR
Tyler Baron, DL
Elijah Arroyo, TE

Senior Bowl Game

  • Date: Saturday, Feb. 1 
  • Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

The 2025 Senior Bowl begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 1. 

The game will be played at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, on the campus of the University of South Alabama. 

EAST TEAM (ALPHABETICAL)

Position | Player | School | Year | Height | Weight | Hand | Arm | Wingspan

Tyler Baron, Miami, ER, 6044, 262, 1000, 3278, 8018

Andres Borregales, Miami, PK, 5103, 199, 0818, 2918, 7068

Francisco Mauigoa, Miami, LB, 6014, 231, 1000, 3238, 7658

WEST TEAM (ALPHABETICAL)

Position | Player | School | Year | Height | Weight | Hand | Arm | Wingspan

Sam Brown, Miami, WR, 6016, 199, 0928, 3218, 7658

Jacolby George, Miami, WR, 5104, 168, 0948, 3218, 7468

Carson Beck's Injury is Nothing to Worry About as he is "Ahead of Schedule"

Everything New Defensive Coordinator Corey Hetherman said in Opening Press Conference

Where Miami Ranks in the Final AP Poll of the Season

Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

