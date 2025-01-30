Measurements of a few Miami Hurricanes in the Senior Bowl
The Miami Hurricanes have several players participating in the senior bowl this year and now the official measurement for most of the Canes have been released.
Miami has nine players that are planning on participating and playing in the game on Saturday and some have already grabbed the attention of the masses with the Hurricanes.
Jalen Rivers, OL
Xavier Restrepo, WR
Francisco Mauigoa, LB
Damien Martinez, RB
Jacolby George, WR
Samuel Brown, WR
Tyler Baron, DL
Elijah Arroyo, TE
Senior Bowl Game
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 1
- Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
The 2025 Senior Bowl begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 1.
The game will be played at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, on the campus of the University of South Alabama.
EAST TEAM (ALPHABETICAL)
Position | Player | School | Year | Height | Weight | Hand | Arm | Wingspan
Tyler Baron, Miami, ER, 6044, 262, 1000, 3278, 8018
Andres Borregales, Miami, PK, 5103, 199, 0818, 2918, 7068
Francisco Mauigoa, Miami, LB, 6014, 231, 1000, 3238, 7658
WEST TEAM (ALPHABETICAL)
Position | Player | School | Year | Height | Weight | Hand | Arm | Wingspan
Sam Brown, Miami, WR, 6016, 199, 0928, 3218, 7658
Jacolby George, Miami, WR, 5104, 168, 0948, 3218, 7468