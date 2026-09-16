Miami's Partnership With Adidas Comes to an End, Returning to Nike After 11 Years

Keeping up with the Miami Hurricanes has been fun to start the season.

The Hurricanes have one of the best offenses in the country, ranked No. 5, with two Heisman candidates.

All things are going well, and now a new deal has been passed through for the Hurricanes. After 11 years of repping the three stripes of Adidas, the Hurricanes sign a superdeal with Nike, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Sep 10, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal reacts after defeating the Florida A&M Rattlers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rumors of the Canes had been circulating all week about jerseys and what could be coming back and not. Many fans have called for the Hurricanes to return to the basics with the jerseys that brought them national prominence.

Miami's best years were all in Nike jerseys, plus it also helps with keeping more talent around. Recruiting in South Florida has turned into a game in its own with Adidas sponsoring some of the best schools in the country.

This likely means Nike is planning to do the same with other teams.

Furthermore, even with Malachi Toney signing a new deal with Adidas, it won't stop him from wearing the shoosh.

Depending on his contract, the Hurricanes superstar likely has a similar deal to the one former Duke and current Dallas Mavericks player Copper Flagg had with New Balance before being a Blue Devil. Current Adidas athlete and superstar receiver Jerimiah Smith has the same deal and still wears Nike at Ohio State.

Toney isn't going anywhere.

The Hurricanes are making waves in this new era. This deal is worth up to $200 million for 10 years bring joy to fans who have been calling for some time. The deal will come into effect at the start of the 2027 season, making this the last of this era.

Another note is that Miami is doing all of this without an athletic director. They have yet to name one, even though names continue to be brought up. Nevertheless, the Canes are still operating like they are building something again.

Scoop: Per sources, UM is returning to Nike for one of the most lucrative deals in college sports history -- a 10-year contract worth more than $200 M. Adidas made a counter-offer but did not match Nike's exact terms. Takes effect with 2027 football season. Will have a lot of… — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 16, 2026

Mario Cristobal hates the phrase, but the "U" might just be back. All it took was one massive step to get back into the national spotlight, and everything looks to be going back to normal.

Nike has a returning client with a rich history behind it, while Cristobal's connections in Oregon never failed, knowing the trust and belief in one another.

This story will be updated.

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