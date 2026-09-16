Miami's Partnership With Adidas Comes to an End, Returning to Nike After 11 Years
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Keeping up with the Miami Hurricanes has been fun to start the season.
The Hurricanes have one of the best offenses in the country, ranked No. 5, with two Heisman candidates.
All things are going well, and now a new deal has been passed through for the Hurricanes. After 11 years of repping the three stripes of Adidas, the Hurricanes sign a superdeal with Nike, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.
Rumors of the Canes had been circulating all week about jerseys and what could be coming back and not. Many fans have called for the Hurricanes to return to the basics with the jerseys that brought them national prominence.
Miami's best years were all in Nike jerseys, plus it also helps with keeping more talent around. Recruiting in South Florida has turned into a game in its own with Adidas sponsoring some of the best schools in the country.
This likely means Nike is planning to do the same with other teams.
Furthermore, even with Malachi Toney signing a new deal with Adidas, it won't stop him from wearing the shoosh.
Depending on his contract, the Hurricanes superstar likely has a similar deal to the one former Duke and current Dallas Mavericks player Copper Flagg had with New Balance before being a Blue Devil. Current Adidas athlete and superstar receiver Jerimiah Smith has the same deal and still wears Nike at Ohio State.
Toney isn't going anywhere.
The Hurricanes are making waves in this new era. This deal is worth up to $200 million for 10 years bring joy to fans who have been calling for some time. The deal will come into effect at the start of the 2027 season, making this the last of this era.
Another note is that Miami is doing all of this without an athletic director. They have yet to name one, even though names continue to be brought up. Nevertheless, the Canes are still operating like they are building something again.
Mario Cristobal hates the phrase, but the "U" might just be back. All it took was one massive step to get back into the national spotlight, and everything looks to be going back to normal.
Nike has a returning client with a rich history behind it, while Cristobal's connections in Oregon never failed, knowing the trust and belief in one another.
This story will be updated.
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5