Miami Bolsters Tight End Room With Newest Transfer From Tulane
Tight end "U" has brought in another talented pass catcher from the portal as the Miami Hurricanes land the commitment of the Tulane transfer Alex Bauman.
Bauman caught 63 passes for 610 yards and 13 touchdowns over his time with the Green Wave. His best season with Tulane came in 2024, where he caught seven touchdowns and finished the season with 20 receptions and 212 yards. He was a major red zone target for the Green Wave and will be one for the Hurricanes.
He is a physically gifted tight end whose jump ball ability allows him to climb over smaller defensive backs and light backers.
Now with the Hurricanes losing three players from the tight end room, Elijah Arroyo (NFL Draft), Riley Williams (Transfer Portal), and Cam McCormick (out of eligibility), the team was desperate to add depth to a talented room.
They have a star in the making with freshman Elija Lofton, who caught nine passes for 150 yards and a touchdown and also ran for a touchdown as a true freshman. The Hurricanes also have a pair of tight ends signed in their 2025 recruiting class: Brock Schott and Luka Gilbert, both four-star prospects.