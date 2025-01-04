All Hurricanes

Miami Bolsters Tight End Room With Newest Transfer From Tulane

The Hurricanes are adding more depth to a room where it is needed most.

Justice Sandle

Jan 2, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tulane Green Wave tight end Alex Bauman (87) and USC Trojans defensive back Latrell McCutchin (21) in action during the game between the USC Trojans and the Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jan 2, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tulane Green Wave tight end Alex Bauman (87) and USC Trojans defensive back Latrell McCutchin (21) in action during the game between the USC Trojans and the Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Tight end "U" has brought in another talented pass catcher from the portal as the Miami Hurricanes land the commitment of the Tulane transfer Alex Bauman.

Bauman caught 63 passes for 610 yards and 13 touchdowns over his time with the Green Wave. His best season with Tulane came in 2024, where he caught seven touchdowns and finished the season with 20 receptions and 212 yards. He was a major red zone target for the Green Wave and will be one for the Hurricanes.

He is a physically gifted tight end whose jump ball ability allows him to climb over smaller defensive backs and light backers.

Now with the Hurricanes losing three players from the tight end room, Elijah Arroyo (NFL Draft), Riley Williams (Transfer Portal), and Cam McCormick (out of eligibility), the team was desperate to add depth to a talented room.

They have a star in the making with freshman Elija Lofton, who caught nine passes for 150 yards and a touchdown and also ran for a touchdown as a true freshman. The Hurricanes also have a pair of tight ends signed in their 2025 recruiting class: Brock Schott and Luka Gilbert, both four-star prospects.

READ MORE FROM MIAMI HURRICANES ON SI:

The Hurricanes Squander The Final Game of the Season Away, Failing to Crush Iowa State

The Cam Ward Era is Over for Miami, but will Never be Forgotten

Ward and George Opt Out at Halftime, Quit on Their Team

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published |Modified
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Home/Football