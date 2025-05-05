Miami's Cam Ward Earns Praise From New Tennessee Titan Teammates
The Tennessee Titans made former Miami Hurricanes star quarterback Cam Ward their franchise quarterback last Thursday when they selected him first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Prior to the draft, presumably knowing that he was destined to be a Titan, Ward built up some of the offensive weapons in Tennessee. Following the draft, it's his turn for his pass-catchers to build him up and speak about their excitement that he'll now be throwing them the ball.
Tight End Chig Okonkwo Speaks About Cam Ward's Leadership:
"You see all the great teams, they have quarterbacks who have been there for a long time," Okonkwo said. "With Cam coming in, we expect that from him, and he is definitely going to do it for us. He brings that element of a dawg – you have a dawg at that position. I've seen the viral video of him and Shedeur (Sanders) training and you see the things he says, the way he carries himself, he just has all the intangibles that you want at that position. And those are the things that really carry you at that position, because that's the hardest position to play in the league. So, you really have to have the mind for it... Just a real chill, calm personality. Calm dude. I think it's perfect to lead a team … We're all very excited for him to come in."
Tyler Lockett Talks About His Excitement To Catch Passes From Cam Ward:
"I am very excited about Cam being able to come on board," Lockett said. "When I was in Seattle, I got a chance to watch him a lot when he was at Washington State. Me and Quandre Diggs are best friends, and have been best friends for a while, and he always used to talk to me about his cousin, even when he was leaving Incarnate Word, and going to Washington State, before Miami. Obviously being in Seattle, I got a chance to see his highlights all the time and saw him do amazing things there and then at Miami. So, just being able to team up with him and do my part, I am definitely excited for that... He's definitely a cool dude, and super eager," Lockett said of Ward. "He cares a lot about being great, and cares a lot about football."
Recommended Articles
Jalen Rivers Reflects On His Time With The Miami Hurricanes
Can The Miami Hurricanes Push For Another Top Five Recruiting Class?
Miami Lands Commitment From Walk On 2025 Quarterback Vinny Gonzalez