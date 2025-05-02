Can the Miami Hurricanes Push for Another Top Five Recruiting Class?
The Miami Hurricanes currently sit with the No. 10 class in the country for the 2026 recruiting class. Moreover, the Canes can get to a top-five slot as some of their final targets start to lead towards the sunny beaches of South Florida.
With their current commits, they are the No. 2 class in the ACC, something that has been a rarity for Mario Cristoal since his return to Coral Gables.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
- RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
- OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
- OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
- CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)
However, they are still hot on the biggest fish of them. The Hurricanes have sent in a few more staff members to visit No. 1 offensive lineman Jackson Cantwell before his commitment date on May 13. They are still on the lookout for running back Derek Cooper as well. With those additions, the Hurricanes can push for a top-five class and be back to where they are expected to be with Cristoal recruiting.