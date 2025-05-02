Miami Lands Commitment from Walk on 2025 Quarterback Vinny Gonzalez
The Miami Hurricanes' 2025 Class continues to grow as they add another walk-on with quarterback Vinny Gonzalez taking a stab with the Canes.
It's a bit of a late addition, but the Hurricanes will take anyone who shows they have a chance of making a change. They added a walk-on quarterback in Vinny Gonzalez, who will join the 2025 class of the Miami Hurricanes recruiting rankings.
The Hurricanes finished with another top-10 class for the 2025 recruiting rankings and with the top class in the ACC once again. Now the Hurricanes add another player who will grind his way to getting to where he needs to be. Some extra competition, as well as the Hurricanes, have a future quarterback plan already in place.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
- RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
- OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
- OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
- CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)
