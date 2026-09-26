Two Preseason All-Americans Not Dressed as Miami Hosts Central Michigan

No. 6 Miami hosts Central Michigan on Saturday with a running-back room that suddenly looks nothing like the one that opened the season.

Senior Mark Fletcher Jr., the Hurricanes’ RB1 and leading rusher, will not play against the Chippewas after the upper-body injury that forced him out of last week’s win at Wake Forest.

Combined with the season-ending knee injury to CharMar “Marty” Brown, Miami is without its top two running backs.

🚨Mark Fletcher Jr. was out for the final five minutes against Wake Forest and he’s so far not suited up as everyone else warms up. pic.twitter.com/S15WvCytyq — Justice Sandle (@Justice_News5) September 26, 2026

Fletcher had 230 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 36 carries through three games before exiting in the fourth quarter last Friday. Brown, the physical complement who rushed for 97 yards this season and was last year’s No. 2 back, is done for the year.

That leaves a committee of speed and youth with Girard Pringle Jr., freshman Javian Mallory, and the player whose return has been building for weeks.

Jordan Lyle is in position to make his 2026 debut

The junior from St. Thomas Aquinas sat out the first three games while the program and legal process played out after his August arrest. He practiced, traveled to Winston-Salem, and went through pregame warmups last week without seeing a snap.

Coach Mario Cristobal has since said that Lyle served his consequences, is in good shape, and is a trusted player who has earned his way back into the mix.

With Fletcher and Brown unavailable, that opportunity is here.

No Fletcher, no Brown. Jordan Lyle is back and looks to take advantage of this opportunity pic.twitter.com/4Fm2EY1884 — Justice Sandle (@Justice_News5) September 26, 2026

Lyle has always been the change-of-pace threat in this room. As a freshman in 2024, he averaged 7.4 yards per carry, ripped off a 91-yard touchdown (the longest rush from scrimmage in Miami history), and flashed the burst that made him a high-end recruit.

Injuries and a crowded depth chart limited him last season.

Now, the backfield is thinner than it has been all year, and the Hurricanes need him to step up in a big way.

Pringle and Mallory will still get work, too. Mallory has already shown he can handle meaningful carries as a true freshman, but Lyle’s presence changes the run game's flavor.

If he is active and used as more than a token option, Saturday becomes the first real look at whether Lyle can recapture the burst that once made him Miami’s most dangerous home-run threat.

The Chippewas will see more speed and more by-committee football. The player most positioned to benefit is the one who has waited three weeks for his first carry of 2026.

Jordan Lyle’s season starts now.

Star DL Ahmad Moten also out against Central Michigan

The absences are not limited to the backfield. Defensive lineman Ahmad Moten is also out for Saturday’s game after being limited by a shoulder issue at Wake Forest.

Moten is one of Miami’s most disruptive interior pieces, and his absence puts more pressure on the rest of the front to generate push against Central Michigan’s option-style attack. The list of players out for tonight's game makes this a different Miami team than the one that opened the year.

The Hurricanes still have the talent to handle the Chippewas.

Lyle’s debut is the headline on offense while the defensive line without Moten is the test on defense.

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