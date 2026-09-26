Central Michigan at No. 6 Miami: Game Central Rundown, Live Updates, Analysis

The trip to Winston-Salem saw the Miami Hurricanes pull out a win over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, but, as we here at Miami Hurricanes on SI expected, Miami had to sweat for it. That shouldn't be the case this week.

Why? Because the Hurricanes play host to the Central Michigan Chippewas (2-1, 0-0) for a night game under the lights at Hard Rock Stadium. So far, the Chippewas have faced New Mexico, Colgate, and Wyoming in that order, dropping their season opener to the Lobos. Suffices to say, then, that the competition gets ticked up a notch on Saturday night.

And it's a good thing, too. The injury bug hasn't just bitten the Hurricanes' locker room during these early weeks of the season. It's infested it. A week at home and a cupcake opponent are exactly what the Hurricanes need at this juncture of the season before ACC play begin in earnest.

Should Miami win easily? Absolutely. Will they? Probably. But that doesn't mean the Chippewas don't have players and coaches worth watching.

This is Game Central for Week 4 of the 2026 Miami Hurricanes football season.

Note: This story will be frequently updated throughout the day and game.

Central Michigan at No. 6 Miami Scoring Updates, Breakdown

The Hurricanes enter the matchup with one of college football's most productive offenses. This section will be updated throughout Friday's game.

Latest Injury News From Central Michigan at Miami

If a player goes down during the game, we'll track it and share updates as they happen. We'll update this throughout the game. View the conference availability report.

After a physical contest against Wake Forest that helped the Hurricanes reach 3-0 in the young season, you'd be hard-pressed to find a single position group that isn't still feeling the soreness from that win. That's why Saturday's game can be viewed as a gift more than anything else. It's a chance for the starters who aren't banged up to rest, and for those who are to attack rehab as hard as possible during the week.

Most notably, bellcow back Mark Fletcher Jr. isn't listed as a captain this week, which some believe means he's out for the matchup against CMU. Since this isn't an ACC matchup, Miami isn't required to submit an injury report to the conference ahead of the game. Fans and media alike will have to wait until kickoff to see whether Fletcher suits up.

Saturday's game is also the first of the 2026-27 season that the Hurricanes will play on a Saturday, as the Wake Forest matchup was the team's final regular-season game on the slate not to take place before the weekend. While that might seem like a small adjustment, the extra day of rest and routine schedules become paramount as the season goes on, and it's something to monitor over the coming weeks.

Central Michigan at No. 6 Miami Game Information

Who: Central Michigan at No. 6 Miami

When: Saturday, Sept. 26, 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium

Last meeting: Miami won a narrow 17-12 victory in the teams' lone prior meeting in 2019.

Last time out, Miami held out for a strong win against a Wake Forest team determined to ruin someone's 2026 season. By the year's end, the Wake win may be more impressive than many realize.

Last Time Out, Central Michigan hung 24 points on the Wyoming Cowboys in the team's second home game of the year to improve to 2-1.

Weather: You'll have a hard time finding a better place for college football than South Florida on Saturday, with highs of 85 degrees and expected 80-degree temps around kickoff.

Officials: The exact crew has not been released yet, but a standard ACC official crew will work the game.

Game Captains: Miami: Malachi Toney, Darian Mensah, Matthew McCoy, Mohamed Toure, Armondo Blount, Zechariah Poyser | Central Michigan: Angel Flores, Langston Lewis, Jaion Jackson, Martin Koivisto

How to Watch Central Michigan at No. 6 Miami

TV: The CW (Thom Brennaman, play-by-play; Jason Cabinda, analyst; Wes Bryant, sideline reporter; Rob Reichley, producer).

Radio: 104.3 WQAM (Joe Zagacki, Don Bailey, Jr., Josh Darrow)

Spanish Radio: Radio Libre 790 AM (Alfredo Alvarez, Joe Martinez)

Betting Odds for Central Michigan at No. 6 Miami

Spread: Miami -41.5

Over/Under: 53.5 points

Source: FanDuel Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Keys to the Game: No. 5 Miami at Wake Forest

For the third time this season, all Miami needs to do in this game is to simply be Miami. The tough games will come later, but as long as the Hurricanes have their heads on straight and don't play outside themselves on Saturday, a convincing win should be well within reach.

The ground game will need to get going early and often, but who it revolves around, given the Fletcher and Marty Brown injuries, remains to be seen. With that being said, running behind the Miami offensive line is a job that many running backs would do many things for, and with the talent that Miami has at the position down the depth chart, it shouldn't warrant any concerns, as both Girard Pringle Jr. and Jordan Lyle appear to be ready for action.

The biggest question mark leading into the weekend, though, is at wide out. Can former Duke standout Cooper Barkate finally break through, with Malachi Toney expected to see fewer targets? The potential is certainly there.

However, this weekend, I plan on watching the interior offensive line group like a hawk. Last week was their first real test, and head coach Mario Cristobal and OC Shannon Dawson are still looking for a bit more stability at those spots. This week shouldn't be anything too troubling, but if there's a position group of intrigue this weekend, it's there.

No. 5 Miami at Wake Forest Depth Charts

OFFENSE

Miami

QB: Darian Mensah, Luke Nickel

RB: Mark Fletcher Jr. (TBD), Girard Pringle Jr., Jordan Lyle

X Receiver: Cooper Barkate, Vandrevius Jacobs

Y Receiver: Malachi Toney, Daylyn Upshaw

Z Receiver: Daylyn Upshaw, Dre Jacobs, Somourian Wingo

TE: Elija Lofton, Gavin Mueller

LT: Samson Okunlola, Joel Ervin

LG: Jackson Cantwell, Joel Ervin

C: Ryan Rodriguez, SJ Alofaituli

RG: Ben Congdon, Max Buchanan

RT: Matthew McCoy, Jaden Wilkerson

Central Michigan

QB: Angel Flores, Jadyn Glasser

RB: Vaughn Blue, Brock Townsend

X Receiver: Langston Lewis, Justin Ruffin Jr.

FB: Rusty VanWetzinga, Landon Swanson

Z Receiver: Braylen Naves, Nasir Williams

TE: Myles Peters, Gavin Spillers

LT: Jacob Booth, John Williams

LG: Jacob Russell, Matthew Nehf

C: Losini Maka, Trevor Swan

RG: John Iannuzzi, Brady Ploucha

RT: Martin Koivisto, Triston Pierre

DEFENSE

Miami

DE: Armondo Blount, Herbert Scroggins III

DT: Justin Scott, Keona Davis

DT: Jarquez Carter, Keona Davis

DE: Damon Wilson, Marquise Lightfoot

WILL: Chase Smith, Bobby Pruitt

MIKE: Mo Toure, Kamal Bonner

CB: Ethan O'Connor, Camdin Portis

CB: Damari Brown, Ryan Mack

S: Bryce Fitzgerald, Omar Thornton

S: Zechariah Poyser, JJ Dunnigan

NICKEL: Omar Thornton, Camdin Portis

Central Michigan

DE: Korver Demma, Hunter Zirkle

NT: Jaxon Cherry, Max Van Fleet

DE: JJ Douglas, James Reinbold

WLB: Xavier White, Jeremiah Alston

MLB: Mayson Hitchens, Antonio Cherry Jr.

SLB: Victor Earl, Brett McCalla

CB: Donavan Philord, Kameran Hayward

SS: Darrell Bryant Jr., Coen Ali

FS: Justin Taylor, Tysen Campbell

CB: Matthew McKenzie, Ty Williams

NICKEL: Jaion Jackson, Keyton Jones

SPECIAL TEAMS

Miami

P: Dylan Joyce

K: Jake Olsen

KOS: Jake Weinberg

KO/P Return: Malachi Toney, Girard Pringle Jr.

Central Michigan

P: Declan Duley

K: Caden VanHuis

KOS: Caden VanHuis

KO/P Return: Justin Ruffin Jr., Tysen Campbell, Brock Townsend

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