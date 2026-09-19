"I Want to Be the Best Player I Can Be": Ethan O'Connor Responds When Miami's Secondary Needed Him Most

Sometimes it only takes one player.

One player who had been fighting for everything after the National Championship loss. One player who would go on to get the Miami Hurricanes' (3-0, 2-0 ACC) first interception of the season. One player who turns into the veteran and vocal leader for a depleted secondary.

That one player is Ethan O'Connor.

The offseason was a hard time for the talented starting cornerback. After being picked on in the National Championship game loss to Indiana, O'Connor was on edge as he started the season, ready to play at his best.

Moreover, with injuries to three starting-level players on the secondary, the Hurricanes needed an answer against Wake Forest. O'Connor was on the call.

Miami entered Winston-Salem without a single turnover in the first two games of the season. It was a concern Mario Cristobal expressed during his Monday press conference, and the Hurricanes hunted for all night against the Demon Deacons.

To Wake's credit, quarterback Gio Lopez didn't put the ball in danger until he was forced to on the team's final drive down the field. O'Connor would get beat the play before with a back shoulder, before he would seal the game for the Hurricanes with a red zone interception.

ETHAN O’CONNOR COMES UP CLUTCH WITH THE INT 💪



Miami gets the ball back with a two-score lead late in the fourth. pic.twitter.com/Dk5K5K3njU — ACC Network (@accnetwork) September 19, 2026

"Yeah, well, I mean, ones he's a really talented guy," Head coach Mario Cristobal said after the Wake Forest 33-20 victory. "He's developing and becoming a really good football player, and you see flashes of what he could be. Now, mind you, you know, game one, we lost two starters, right? Ethan has always been kind of a split starter as well, and there's a lot of experience. And he was challenged at it.

"He was playing on the spot multiple times. He did a lot of really good things, and I think stuff like that continues to build his confidence to go in there, work harder than before, harder than ever, and keep him moving."

Moreover, this was a moment for O'Connor to get a monkey off his back. He will play a larger role this season with the secondary injuries, which he is prepared for.

"I want to be the best player I can be," O'Connor said. "I'm not here to compete with any player. I just want to compete with myself. I just want to be that guy in the mirror and see if he can do it."

Miami returns home to play its first Saturday game of the season against Central Michigan, where more young players will get a chance to shine with the pile of injuries.

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