Miami Comes Up Just Short in a Game of Inches, but the U Isn't Done Yet

Football is a game of inches.

At least that's what Al Pacino told us.

"You find out life’s a game of inches," Pacino said in Any Given Sunday. "So is football. Because in either game, life or football, the margin for error is so small — I mean one-half a step too late, or too early, and you don’t quite make it. One-half second too slow, too fast, you don’t quite catch it."

On Monday night, just a few inches separated the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes. So much so, in fact, that the game came down to the minute details that make football the sport that it is - details like penalties and special teams.

As Indiana fell on a blocked third-quarter punt in the end zone, the Hoosiers began pulling away, but all throughout the night, penalties plagued the Hurricanes, fair calls or not. In total, Miami was called for seven penalties, resulting in 60 yards given up as a result. How much of a difference did that 60 yards make, one might ask?

The two offenses were only separated by 25 yards. A game of inches, to say the least.

The blocked punt will serve as a marker for what exactly went wrong for Miami, but it covers up a 50-yard field goal that was missed off an upright All in all, Miami left 10 points on the field between the two plays, counting the touchdown's ensuing extra point. Inches, I tell you.

For Miami fans, players, and staffers, the hurt will continue for some time. Then, that hurt will turn into anger. In the world of collegiate athletics, that anger often turns into motivation. And with motivation comes opportunity - the opportunity, that is, to make up those inches.

Make no mistake about it, the U is back, whether the Hurricanes came out ahead tonight or not. That much had already been decided. Miami boasts a roster with some of the most proven, talented, and now battle tested freshmen in the country, a bell-cow running back, and a defensive backfield that will continue to be the most physical in the country.

Are there future concerns at quarterback? Sure. However, those concerns are trending toward resolution. With the addition of a top-10 signing class and a head coach who is arguably more 'about the program' than anyone else in the country, the U isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

Perhaps, later on in his speech, Pacino put it best.

"That’s a team, gentleman! And, either we heal now, as a team, or we will die as individuals. That’s football, guys. That’s all it is. Now, what are you gonna do?"

For Miami football, the next team has to scratch and claw for those inches. It goes without saying that they want to be back in the same game next season. Now, all that's left is to get there.