Miami Continues to Loss out on top Secondary Pieces in the Portal

The Hurricanes have not made a single move in the transfer portal as they continue to wait for more visits to be completed with talented players scheduled to play a role in this new class.

Justice Sandle

Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Isaiah Horton (2) reacts after a play against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
As time goes on, the transfer portal has not been kind to the Hurricanes who have not officially had any new commitments to start the early period. Some of the top talent that the Miami Hurricanes have sent offers to have started to take some visits but they continue to miss out on top corners. The weakest spots on the defensive side of the ball last season.

One of their top targets committed to No. 1 Oregon. Dillon Thieneman was the No. 1 transfer portal secondary and was looking to prove himself as one of the best players in the country with a new opportunity. He has found that with the Ducks as well as potential target Julian Humphrey. He was a Georgia transfer who has now committed to Texas A&M.

Oct 12, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Julian Humphrey (12) defends a pass intended for Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. (3) in the second quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Utah cornerback Cameron Calhoun is now next on the list for the Hurricanes as they search for answers in the secondary after holding the team back from greater this previous season.

Ideally, head coach Mario Cristobal will get one or two players from the portal in the secondary, especially with how thin the rotation got towards the end of the season. It will be more of a dept move with how many corners and safeties the Hurricanes have in this current class who are also looking to get playing time. It is a young group but some older players could be needed for more guidance.

Nov 23, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes cornerback Cameron Calhoun (4) and Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Jayden Higgins (9) play for a ball during the third quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

With more teams finding top talent, the Hurricanes have its attention more on the offensive and defensive line. Starting from the trenches and building from there is a great way to boost the program and maybe there is more than meets the eye with the way the Hurricanes are attacking their portal needs.

Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

