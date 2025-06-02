Miami Hurricane Football 2025 Awards Tracker: Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List
The Miami Hurricanes' defensive star Rueben Bain Jr. has been named to the Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List ahead of the 2025 college football season.
Last season was a struggle for the projected first-round defensive edge rusher. He battled through injuries for most of the season, and it showed. Now he is healthier than ever and taking care of his body as well.
“We've been working pretty hard at trying to lose weight, trying to cut body fat down, um, but eating pretty healthy," Bain said during spring practice. "Changing our body the right way in the off-season has been nice, a nice transformation.”
The 2023 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year finished his second season with 23 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks. He missed five games thanks to a calf injury he picked up in the first game of the year against Florida.
Bain looks to return to his freshman-year form, where he took the nation by storm. In his two seasons at Miami, Bain has totaled 67 tackles, 18.0 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, and three forced fumbles.
Named after former NFL Hall of Fame star Ronnie Lott, the Lott Trophy annually goes to the Defensive IMPACT Player of the Year, a player who has had the biggest impact on his team both on and off the field. IMPACT stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community, and Tenacity, all characteristics exhibited by Lott during his illustrious playing career.
Lott IMPACT Trophy
