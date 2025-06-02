All Hurricanes

Miami Hurricane Football 2025 Awards Tracker: Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List

Miami Hurricanes On SI tracks each prestigious awards watch list for the 2025 season, and which Hurricane will land on them.

Justice Sandle

Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) sacks California Golden Bears quarterback Fernando Mendoza (right) during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) sacks California Golden Bears quarterback Fernando Mendoza (right) during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Hurricanes' defensive star Rueben Bain Jr. has been named to the Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List ahead of the 2025 college football season.

Last season was a struggle for the projected first-round defensive edge rusher. He battled through injuries for most of the season, and it showed. Now he is healthier than ever and taking care of his body as well.

dark. Next. Miami's Star Defensive Edge Rueben Bain Jr. Bringing A Healthier Mindset This Season. Miami's Star Defensive Edge Rueben Bain Jr. Bringing A Healthier Mindset This Season

“We've been working pretty hard at trying to lose weight, trying to cut body fat down, um, but eating pretty healthy," Bain said during spring practice. "Changing our body the right way in the off-season has been nice, a nice transformation.”

The 2023 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year finished his second season with 23 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks. He missed five games thanks to a calf injury he picked up in the first game of the year against Florida.

Bain looks to return to his freshman-year form, where he took the nation by storm. In his two seasons at Miami, Bain has totaled 67 tackles, 18.0 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, and three forced fumbles.

Named after former NFL Hall of Fame star Ronnie Lott, the Lott Trophy annually goes to the Defensive IMPACT Player of the Year, a player who has had the biggest impact on his team both on and off the field.  IMPACT stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community, and Tenacity, all characteristics exhibited by Lott during his illustrious playing career.

Lott IMPACT Trophy

Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) reacts after a tackle against
Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) reacts after a tackle against the California Golden Bears during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Rueben Bain Jr., Miami, Junior, DE

Read More Football News from Miami Hurricanes On SI:

feed

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football