ACC Games to Watch: Week 5

Sadly, there is no Miami Hurricanes football this weekend. The Canes are on a bye week after two straight losses, and have plenty of things to clean up before their next contest against North Carolina in Week 6.

In the meantime, there's plenty of ACC football going down in Week 5. Five ACC teams are jockeying for position in the AP Top 25, making this weekend even more interesting. With four of those five set to face off, there could be a serious shake up in the standings come Sunday afternoon. Here are a few of the biggest games in the conference this weekend.

No. 10 North Carolina State at No. 4 Clemson

This is likely the biggest matchup of the ACC calendar so far. These two top-ten teams will face off in a bid for divisional supremacy. Whoever wins here is on the fast track to the ACC title game.

Clemson is a perennial juggernaut and their defense looks as talented as ever, but their offense is less potent than normal. Still, Tigers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has thrown ten touchdowns to only one interception and looks like a legitimate field general.

NC State is no slouch though. Their defense has been staunch against every opponent they've faced. Offensively, the Wolfpack have an incredibly deep receiving corps and a stud quarterback in Devin Leary spreading the ball around it, with ten players posting a touchdown catch this season. It's going to be a dogfight and this battle will almost certainly decide the Atlantic division's champion.

No. 22 Wake Forest at No. 23 Florida State

Not many would have predicted FSU in the rankings after four weeks, not many outside Tallahassee, Fla. anyway. Here the Noles are though, undefeated and climbing swiftly up the totem pole. If they knock off Wake Forest, the future's looking bright for the Seminoles.

FSU has three ball carriers who all have three rushing touchdowns a piece. Treshaun Ward is the leader of that unit with 350 yards, but running backs Trey Benson and Lawrence Toafii can certainly tote the rock. If FSU is going to stay undefeated, it'll have to dominate the ground game.

Wake Forest is at a bit of a crossroads after being barely outgunned by Clemson, 51-45, in a shootout last weekend. Quarterback Sam Hartman has 13 touchdowns and only two picks on the year, so the Seminoles' defense is going to have its hands full. The Deacons have only scored less than 40 one time this season, and they got 37 in that game. Look for this conference clash to be a high-scoring affair.

Georgia Tech at No. 24 Pitt

Pitt has been a bit of a mystery this year. The Panthers nearly lost their season opener to West Virginia and lost their only other FBS game against Tennessee. The Panthers have stayed in the rankings though, somehow, despite not doing very much at all.

Georgia Tech is no Appalachian State, but the Yellow Jackets may give Pitt a run for its money if the Panthers aren't careful. Really, Pitt should win this game easily, but they have yet been able to do what they're supposed this season, so this one's up for grabs.

