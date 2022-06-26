DL Akheem Mesidor Previews Role, Expectations With Miami Hurricanes

All defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor needed to do was look around Miami's Legends Camp to wonder, "Why not The U?"

Photo: Akheem Mesidor; Credit: All Hurricanes

Mario Cristobal got things rolling quickly on the trail after being named Miami's head coach in December, and kept the good recruiting news coming for Hurricanes fans well past the end of the 2022 cycle.

One of the biggest moves Cristobal has made since rejoining the Canes was the offseason transfer acquisition of former West Virginia defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor, who is expected to field a major role in Miami's defense immediately once the 2022 season gets underway.

"It's been amazing," Mesidor told All Hurricanes about his move to Coral Gables during Miami's Legends Camp on Saturday. "I've only been out here for a month but I love it and I can't wait to see what the season's got for us."

Mesidor arrived at UM following two productive seasons with the Mountaineers. He made an impact immediately upon arrival at WVU, posting five sacks and six tackles for loss in nine games as a true freshman, and was similarly effective as a sophomore with four sacks and eight tackles for loss in 2021.

As such, Mesidor is a strong candidate to start along the Hurricanes' defensive line this year, particularly considering his ability to get after the passer as well as the fact that Miami ranked in the middle of the pack in the ACC in sacks created and pass defense last year.

"I'm playing defensive end. I'm 280 [pounds] right now, I'm probably gonna be 285 by fall camp," Mesidor explained. "So, [Miami is] gonna see me play inside a little bit too, and they're gonna have no choice but to put me in and out. They're just gonna see my versatility and then they're gonna put me in in a position to be successful."

Asked why he chose the Canes after entering the portal, all Mesidor had to do was look around at Legends Camp to provide an easy answer.

"I hit the portal for personal reasons. But it was Miami because, man, look around, why not Miami?" Mesidor pondered. "They've got all these alumni, all this history in this program. And even two years ago, we had back-to-back first-round picks, so why not be here?"

Those first-round picks — former Canes defensive ends Jaelan Phillips (now with the Miami Dolphins) and Gregory Rousseau (Buffalo Bills), who both attended Legends Camp on Saturday — are especially important to Mesidor.

In Mesidor's eyes, both Phillips and Rousseau provide a prime example of what his hard work and production in a Miami uniform to come can turn into. The help he's receiving from defensive analyst Jason Taylor, a Canes legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer, is the icing on the cake.

"Talking to them, they're humble guys, honestly. It's great to be around guys that have that much talent, guys who I'm trying to be just like and get to where they're at," Mesidor said of Phillips and Rousseau. "I love Jason Taylor, [he's] a great coach. It's always great to have a gold jacket in your corner.

"So, why not The U?"

