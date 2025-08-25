Who Will be the Backup Quarterback to Carson Beck?
Miami Gardens, Fla. — After seven long months, it's finally game week for the Miami Hurricanes. However, some details need to be finalized ahead of the 2025 season.
Head coach Mario Cristobal started his normal game week Monday morning with an appearance on the Joe Rose Show. He has officially named the obvious backup to new quarterback Carson Beck, but also likes what he is seeing out of his younger players.
“Emory is going to be the backup,” Cristobal said. “Luke [Nickel] is there competing his butt off. So is Judd [Anderson], but that’s what we’re rolling right now.”
Williams showed flashes of what he could be during his freshman season once Tyler Van Dyke went down with an injury. He himself then got injured that same season, and with open doors came Cam Ward. It was a learning experience for Williams, but when he got the chance to play in blowout games, he showed what he could be.
The issue was the bowl game to close the season, and the main reason why Carson Beck is a Hurricane now. Williams didn't show signs that he was ready to be a starter, and he knows that this year is a "wake-up" call for him.
Miami's Emory Williams Embracing his 'Wake Up' Call Heading Into the 2025 Season
"It's a learning opportunity," Williams said. "You know, this was what it was. It was a bit of a wake-up call, too. You see that and then you realize, 'Okay, I have things I need to work on.' And at the end of the day, all you can control is how you get better, you know, and how you work. And I think you need that. Sometimes you need, sometimes you might think you're ready, you might think you're good. But then, really you need you need something to wake you up. And I'm truly blessed to have both those guys come in and to learn from them and see what it looks like to be at the top of the food chain, the quarterback position. That's giving me perspective, and I' very grateful for it."
As Cristobal stated, freshman Luke Nickel is ready to take the world by storm, and his spring game performance showed it. Judd Anderson is also waiting for his turn as the time ticks away for Williams. He knows that this is another chance to learn under an NFL-level guy, as the keys are his once Beck leaves for the NFL Draft.
"Really, learning from Carson has helped me a lot," Williams said. "I think in the spring, he was a big help to me. He's just kind of seeing what it looks like to understand the level from an NFL guy. You know, especially in an NFL pocket passer. That's really helped me out."
Read More Miami Hurricanes Football News:
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.