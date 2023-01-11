Miami Has Missed On Several Portal Receivers, Can The Slump End With Syracuse WR Damien Alford?

Mario Cristobal has spoiled Hurricanes fans on the recruiting trail. He's signed a top four Class of 2023 and landed some important transfers, but the people want MORE.

Syracuse receiver Damien Alford entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday. The Hurricanes need to put a full-court press on getting him in for a visit.

Alford caught 20 passes for 429 yards in 2022. That's more receiving yards than any of Miami's wideouts produced this season. At 21.5 yards per reception, he was Syracuse's top big play threat. He also has ideal size at 6'6, 211 lbs.

He will be sought after by several top programs and we don't have a clear picture just yet on who Alford might be considering. He should have some familiarity with Miami, though. Alford finished his high school career at McArthur High School in Hollywood, Florida.

Miami will surely make a play for him.

Wide receiver, and specifically outside receiver, is an area that the Hurricanes need to address with capable veterans. Miami had targeted former Oregon Duck Dont'e Thornton and Michigan Wolverine Andrel Anthony. Both decided this week to commit elsewhere. Anthony never even made a Miami visit before choosing the Oklahoma Sooners. Thornton committed to the Tennessee Volunteers.

Another top available receiver, Isaac TeSlaa, committed to Arkansas. Miami was never strongly linked to the former Hillsdale College standout, but he would have looked great in orange and green.

Missing out on Thornton and Anthony is especially discouraging since both have a history with Miami coaches. Thornton was recruited by Mario Cristobal to Oregon while offensive coordinator Josh Gattis helped sign Anthony at Michigan.

Why so many misses?

I can't help but hold the offensive coordinator, who also serves as the Canes receivers coach, accountable. Miami's passing offense didn't turn any heads last season. Tight end Will Mallory led all receivers with 538 yards. None of the Canes wideouts recorded more than 376 yards, which came courtesy of JUCO transfer Colbie Young. Josh Gattis' offense was given the reputation of being vanilla. Miami ranked 114th in the country at just 19.4 points per game. These stats cannot be appealing factors for top available receivers.

Injuries to numerous offensive line starters and to quarterback Tyler Van Dyke certainly had a negative impact on Miami's offensive production in 2021. However, early in the season when the group was relatively healthy (although injuries to WRs Xavier Restrepo and Jacolby George took a toll), they weren't much better. Restrepo, George, Young, Brashard Smith, Frank Ladson and Isaiah Horton are notable returnees. Miami has true freshmen Nathaniel Joseph and Robby Washington joining the group, too. If this unit can perform at a higher level in 2022 it should hopefully make Miami more appealing to WR targets in the next cycle.

Still, a need for more help exists in the short term. If Miami can land Alford, recent misses can be forgiven.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.