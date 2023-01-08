Will Defensive Tackle Darrell Jackson Return To The Miami Hurricanes?

Miami Hurricanes defensive tackle Darrell Jackson announced last month that he was transferring from Miami to Florida State. Over the past few days, reports have emerged that Miami is trying to get him back and he appears to be receptive to the idea. Florida State insider Brendan Sonnone from 247 Sports was the first to report Jackson's possible u-turn.

Jackson's Instagram story on Saturday night indicates he is back in Coral Gables. Do you see the stone street sign in the top left corner? Some amateur detectives on Canes Twitter have determined that the picture was taken outside the University of Miami's Frost School of Music.

Darrell Jackson's Instagram

Bringing Jackson back into the fold would be massive for Mario Cristobal if this really does come to fruition. The Hurricanes are paper-thin at defensive tackle. The Canes have added Georgia State transfer Thomas Gore but are still looking for more. Kentucky transfer Justin Rogers had to postpone a scheduled visit, which might be a blow to Miami's chances for him. Miami did receive visits from Purdue tackle Branson Deen and Arkansas DT Isaiah Nichols. Deen is a graduate transfer and three year starter for the Boilermakers, while Nichols moved into a starting role with the Razorbacks last season. He also appears to have one year of eligibility remaining.

My understanding on Jackson's situation is that he was never looking to leave Miami for football reasons, or anything having to do with preferring the idea of being a Florida State Seminole. He was on his way out for family reasons and seeking a hardship waiver to not sit out a year (he's already transferred once from Maryland to Miami.) I don't know what, if anything, has changed there, but it appears his heart has remained in the 305.

Monday, January 9th is the day to watch. Florida State begins their spring semester on that date, and if he shows up in Tallahassee as an enrollee, he'll be a Seminole. It's not too late for Miami to bring him back until he's official enrolled at FSU which doesn't appear to be the case at this time. Miami's classes for spring 2023 begin on January 17th.

