Former Canes RB DeeJay Dallas ‘Questionable’ for NFL Wildcard Game

Will Former Miami Hurricane DeeJay Dallas be a factor for the Seattle Seahawks during their NFL Wildcard game at the San Francisco 49ers? That’s a big question prior to today’s game, and it’s win-or-go-home time for each National Football League team.

The NFL Playoffs are here. The first game of the day has the Seahawks heading south to take on the 49ers at 4:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

Before jumping into what’s going on with Dallas, the former Hurricane, at least one key Seahawks personnel decision will need to be made at his same position of running back. How much does Seattle head coach Pete Carroll rely on the talented Kenneth Walker III?

The rookie has rushed 228 times for 1,050 yards, a 4.6 yard average, and nine touchdowns. Walker accomplished those statistics from playing in 15 contests, and just 10 of those games saw him reach double digits in total carries.

From the regular season, he was fantastic after a breakout 2021 season for Michigan State. In fact, the Seahawks have really given him a chance to shine the past three contests.

Walker carried the football 26 times for 107 yards during a 24-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, carried 23 times for 133 yards during a 23-6 win over the New York Jets, and the the last regular season game Walker carried the football 29 times for 114 yards during a 19-16 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Can Walker take on that full burden again today? He’s toted the football a total of 78 times during the past three contests. Plus, he caught another four passes and was asked to help in pass protection.

That was a lot of touches, and punishment, during a three-game span.

According to Seahawks.com and its injury report, Walker did not practice on Wednesday and went through a limited practice on Thursday. That stated, he has finally been cleared today per the Seahawks.

Like Walker, Dallas has been banged up. He did not practice on Tuesday or Wednesday, and was limited during Thursday’s practice.

While still questionable for this game versus the San Francisco 49ers with an ankle and quadricep injuries, Dallas has been a productive runner for the Seahawks this season. He could be awarded chances to run the football today, if even just a chance to spell Walker a little bit.

For the 2022 season, Dallas rushed 35 times for 186 yards, a 5.3 average, and no touchdowns. Dallas also caught 17 passes for 126 yards, having resulted in a 7.4 average.

Also playing in this contest, and also a former Hurricane, wiill be cornerback Mike Jackson. He amassed 75 tackles and an interception this season. Jackson was not listed on the Seahawks’ injury report for the game against the 49ers and should be good to go.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.