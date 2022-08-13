Donno Mailbag: Is Texas A&M Really THAT Much Better Than Miami?

This is the first edition of my new weekly mailbag. I'll be answering questions from our readers on the current Miami Hurricanes squad and on Canes football recruiting! If you've got burning questions and need answers, tweet them to me @AlexDonno with the hashtag #DonnoMailbag.

Q: Do you think we are that much behind Texas A&M? I think we win by 3. I just don't know what they have done to get all this hype. - Thanos @KincadeSwift

A: I don't think Miami is that much behind A&M, either. The Hurricanes are 9-point underdogs in the game according to most sports books, and pundits tend to write it off as a Canes loss already. The analysis tends to be lazy.

Yes, College station is a very tough road atmosphere. It's still on my bucket list but it's been described to me as containing deafening crowd noise from "the twelfth man" and the building supposedly sways from the buzz. And yes, A&M managed to beat Alabama last year, and Bama dominated Miami earlier in the season. And yet, they found a way to lose to Mississippi State in their own building.

The Aggies are certainly more battle-tested in big games than this Miami group. They have continuity under Jimbo Fisher. Miami is in transition with new coaches, but these coaches are a clear upgrade from last season, so I view that as a major positive.

A&M is in transition on the defensive line and has an uncertain quarterback situation at this point. Who will emerge in their 3-man battle between Haynes King, Max Johnson and true freshman Connor Weigman, and will any of the three be able to step into elite status by mid-September?

Miami has an established quarterback, a new identity, and a ton of reinforcements in the transfer portal. I am not necessarily predicting the Canes to win the game, but I think they can. I already locked in a wager on Miami +9, in case you were wondering.

Q: Did you see that Brett McMurphy ranked Miami #4 on his AP ballot? Is he our boy now? - James from Davie, FL

A: I saw it and I am as puzzled as you are. As bullish as I am on the Canes, they are at least a year away from a preseason top-five ranking. And he leaves Clemson out of his top 10, while most others have the Tigers top five. It's odd. Is this the same Brett McMurphy who had zero faith in Miami to land a decent athletic director back in December?

Miami ended up hiring Dan Radakovich away from Clemson. Perhaps Brett became a believer in what Miami is building after that? I sure hope he's right...

Q: Will Zion Nelson be 100% for the Texas A&M game? - Bob @BobBrew44364204

A: I can't say for sure. But here's what we know about the status of Miami's starting left tackle.

He had arthroscopic surgery to clean up a nagging knee injury in the middle of July, and shared at the beginning of August that he was initially given a six-to-eight week recovery timetable. I'm no doctor (even though I sometimes play one on the radio), but if the timetable is correct, it means the first two games are in jeopardy for him, with a likely return by September 17th against A&M.

In the meantime, a resurgent John Campbell is ready to start the first game or two at left tackle if necessary. Campbell missed last season with a knee injury of his own. Coaches have raved about his performances in offseason workouts and in practice so far.

