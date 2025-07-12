All Hurricanes

Are the Miami Hurricanes Favored to Land Five-Star Recruit Derrek Cooper?

The Florida product has the 'Canes in his final five.

Dave Miller

Sep 7, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal looks on before the game against the Florida A&M Rattlers at Hard Rock Stadium.
Sep 7, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal looks on before the game against the Florida A&M Rattlers at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Will the Miami Hurricanes land a commitment from five-star running back Derrek Cooper?

The Class of 2026 Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, FL) product has a new commitment date of July 20 set. He was originally slated to announce his decision on July 12, but he decided to push back the date. Many college football recruiting experts believe the Hurricanes are in the driver's seat for his pledge.

But the 'Canes will have to hold off Texas, Ohio State, Georgia and Florida State.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder is ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the Sunshine State, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Last season, he helped lead Chaminade-Madonna Prep to a 13-2 record and a Florida 1A championship. He had 124 rushes for 905 yards (9.3 YPC) and 13 TDs while also catching nine passes for 156 yards and a score. He earned MaxPreps Junior All-American second-team honors.

