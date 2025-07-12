Are the Miami Hurricanes Favored to Land Five-Star Recruit Derrek Cooper?
Will the Miami Hurricanes land a commitment from five-star running back Derrek Cooper?
The Class of 2026 Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, FL) product has a new commitment date of July 20 set. He was originally slated to announce his decision on July 12, but he decided to push back the date. Many college football recruiting experts believe the Hurricanes are in the driver's seat for his pledge.
But the 'Canes will have to hold off Texas, Ohio State, Georgia and Florida State.
The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder is ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the Sunshine State, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings.
Last season, he helped lead Chaminade-Madonna Prep to a 13-2 record and a Florida 1A championship. He had 124 rushes for 905 yards (9.3 YPC) and 13 TDs while also catching nine passes for 156 yards and a score. He earned MaxPreps Junior All-American second-team honors.
Read More Miami Hurricanes Football News On SI:
Top Miami Priority Target Derrek Cooper Loved His Visit with the Miami Hurricanes
Athlon Sports Projects Miami Hurricanes to Make the College Football Playoff
On3's Brett McMurphy Projects Miami Hurricanes into the 2025 College Football Playoff