Top Miami Priority Target Derrek Cooper Loved His Visit with the Miami Hurricanes
A massive weekend for the Miami Hurricanes and their recruiting process as they push for the No. 1 class in the country, with key visits like Derek Cooper loving what they are seeing.
“Sitting down with Coach Merritt & Cristobal was great," Cooper told Hayes Fawecett of On3. "I was shown how I would be used in the offensive scheme. It would mean a lot to put on for the crib, especially since I grew up in it.”
Cooper is just one of many targets who were in attendance with the Hurricanes during this weekend's first round of official visits. The Hurricanes had several top-ten talents from this class in the official visit cycle and will continue to bring in more talent over the summer.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
- RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
- OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
- OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
- CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)
- OL, Jackson Cantwell, 6-foot-7.5, 315 lbs. - Nixa, Missouri (Committed 5/13/2025)
- OL, Rhys Woodrow, 6-foot-4, 310 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 5/24/2025)
