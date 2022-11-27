Miami Blown Out by Pittsburgh, 42-16

The Hurricanes celebrated their Senior Night on Saturday ahead of their matchup against Pittsburgh.

Unfortunately for the players, the product on the field afterward was nothing to celebrate as Miami was defeated, 42-16.

Miami started strong on its first offensive drive of the game, as Tyler Van Dyke, starting his first game since UM's matchup against Florida State, found tight end Will Mallory on a 39-yard pass downfield.

This momentum was halted when Van Dyke threw an interception two plays later. The quarterback exited the game with an injury following the play.

Van Dyke completed four of his eight passes for 83 yards, along with the turnover.

Both Jacurri Brown and Jake Garcia entered the game for UM, but neither quarterback was able to effectively move the Hurricanes' offense. Miami totaled 141 yards of offense and was scoreless at the end of the first half.

Pittsburgh's offense, in comparison, was much more productive in the opening half, scoring 28 points and recording 291 yards of offense.

The Panthers continued to control the game in the second half. Pitt outscored Miami 14-13 in the game's final 30 minutes, but the 'Canes outgained the Panthers in total yards, 244-202.

Pitt quarterback Kedon Slovis threw for three touchdowns for the first time since the Panthers' Week 5 matchup against Georgia Tech. He also completed 18 of his 28 passes for 256 yards and an interception.

Senior receiver Jared Wayne was Slovis' favorite target throughout the night. The wideout caught 11 passes for 199 yards and three touchdowns.

This was Wayne's first three-touchdown game of his collegiate career.

Pitt running back Israel Abanikanda rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns on his 15 carries.

For Miami, Garcia completed 17 of his 28 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns, one of which was to Mallory.

This was Mallory's 14th career touchdown, which tied Clive Walford's record for the most ever among UM tight ends. This was also Garcia's second multi-touchdown game of the season.

Running back Jaylan Knighton was productive on limited carries. The South Florida native rushed for 72 yards on seven carries.

Mallory had an impressive performance aside from his touchdown. The senior caught eight passes for 108 yards and ended his collegiate career ranked second in receiving yards among tight ends in school history.

This was Pittsburgh's first win against Miami since 2017 and its first win at Hard Rock Stadium since 2014.

With the loss, the Hurricanes ended the season with fewer than six wins for the first time since the 2007 season.

Also, Miami ends with five home losses in a season for the first time since 1975, and the first time since 1963 that those five came in a row.

Pittsburgh, with a record of 8-4, will now wait to find out where it is headed for a bowl game.

