Live Updates: Miami Hurricanes vs. Clemson

The Hurricanes have an opportunity to make a late-season statement on Saturday against No. 9 Clemson.

Miami (5-5, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC)) enters this matchup coming off one of its most impressive performances of the season against Georgia Tech in Week 11.

UM defeated the Yellow Jackets, 35-14, thanks to three takeaways by sophomore safety Kamren Kinchens and a solid outing by true freshman quarterback Jacurri Brown, who made his first collegiate start.

Brown completed 14 of his 19 passes for 136 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 87 yards on 19 attempts.

He will again start for Miami against a vaunted Clemson (9-1, 7-0 ACC) defense, starring one of the most talented front sevens in the country.

This unit is led by junior defensive end Myles Murphy, whose 6.5 sacks lead his team.

Offensively, Clemson features a strong rushing attack centered around Will Shipley. The sophomore has rushed for 899 yards and 12 touchdowns this year.

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is also a threat with his legs, as he is second on the team in rushing with 405 yards and five touchdowns.

The junior signal-caller has improved as a passer as well. Uiagalelei has thrown for 19 touchdowns and five interceptions this season, an improvement from his nine-touchdown, 10-interception showing last year.

This is the 13th meeting between the Hurricanes and the Tigers, with the series record tied at 6-6.

Clemson came out on top in the last matchup between the two teams in 2020, storming past Miami in a 42-17 victory.

Follow along for live updates from All Hurricanes throughout today's contest.

Live thread for Miami vs. Clemson

-FINAL- Clemson 40, Miami 10

-(6:52) Clemson RB Kobe Pace punches in the TD run from a couple yards out and the Tigers will walk away with a big win. Clemson 40, Miami 10 (Q4 0:16)

-(6:46) Clemson forces a fumble from Garcia and recovers. Tigers get the ball back with just under four minutes to play.

-(6:40) Clemson puts the final nail in the coffin with a 4-yard scoring run from RB Will Shipley. Clemson 31, Miami 10 (Q4 4:40)

-(6:12) Miami QB Jake Garcia finds TE Khalil Brantley wide open in the end zone for a 1-yard TD score. Clemson 26, Miami 10 (Q4 13:45)

-(6:09) Miami DL Akheem Mesidor sacks Uiagalelei and forces a fumble that's recovered by Jordan Miller. Canes take over deep in Clemson territory.

-(5:59) Brown is sacked in the end zone and Clemson gets the safety. Clemson 26, Miami 3 (Q3 1:53)

-(5:57) Hurricanes S Kamren Kinchens forces a fumble in the red zone and Miami takes over inside their own 10-yard line.

-(5:50) Miami DB DJ Ivey picks off Uigalelei's pass and the Canes take over at their own 20-yard line.

-(5:46) Miami's drive has them in Clemson territory, but the Tiger defensive line is in the backfield on every play. The Canes are forced to attempt a field goal. Andres Borregales hits the 44-yard FG and Miami is finally on the board. Clemson 24, Miami 3 (Q3 5:55)

- (5:34) The Hurricanes will get the ball back after the Tigers come up short on a 59-yard FG attempt.

-(5:25) Miami's opening drive makes it all the way to the Clemson 26-yard line before the Canes are stopped short on fourth down.

-HALFTIME-

(4:58) Clemson drives nearly the length of the field by Miami holds them to a field goal as the half comes to a close. Clemson 24, Miami 0 (Halftime)

(4:37) The Hurricanes finally get a third down stop and the Tigers will punt it away.

(4:32) Miami's drive is stopped, but punter Lou Hedley pins the Tigers near their own 5-yard line.

(4:25) Uiagalelei finds TE Luke Price for a short yardage TD. Clemson 21, Miami 0 (Q2 10:22)

-(4:21) Miami QB Jacurri Brown's pass is tipped and picked off by Clemson DB Jalyn Phillips.

-(4:04) Uiagalelei scores on a 7-yard TD run to cap off Clemson's nine play, 57-yard drive. Clemson 14, Miami 0 (Q1 4:05)

-(3:57) The Canes go three and out on their first drive. They punt and the Tigers take over at their own 43-yard line.

-(3:49) Clemson QB DJ Uigalelei finds WR Davis Allen for a 7-yard Tigers TD. Clemson 7, Miami 0 (Q1 9:26)

-(3:37) Clemson star DT Bryan Bresee will not play.

-(3:37) Clemson receives the opening kick and the Tigers will start their drive at their own 25-yard line.

