MIami's 'Expecting a Big Year' from Star Tight End Elija Lofton

Two years ago, the Miami Hurricanes had a second-round pick tight end in Elijah Arroyo. He went on to have one of the best seasons in his career, but behind him was a talented freshman waiting his turn, ready for a breakout season.

However, with a different quarterback and a different offensive scheme, Elija Lofton didn't see the field too often, thanks to Carson Beck throwing less to the middle of the field and to how banged up he was.

Lofton now prepares for a season that will see him get plenty of targets, given Darian Mensah's usage and the team's desire to be explosive.

It is also what head coach Mario Cristobal envisions for him this season after battling back so many times.

“He’s always been a big part until he’s been banged up,” Cristobal said about Lofton at the ACC’s Football Kickoff on Wednesday. “He’s talented. For us, it’s pretty simple: It’s players over plays. The offseason is so important because guys have an opportunity to better themselves and show what they can do to help us win.

"Guys that play are guys that have proven they can help the team win. We don’t just play a guy because he’s talented. We don’t play a guy because we signed him, he’s got a high ranking or because there’s a fear of a transfer.

Oct 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Elija Lofton (9) makes a catch during the second half against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"That’s irrelevant. Who has earned the opportunity to play? Because if they have earned it, it doesn’t matter if he’s not starting; we have to play. Lofton, for us, has always been an individual we thought really highly of. We think he’s really healthy now. Remember, he suffered a pretty significant injury in the bowl game. He was doing everything before that, and now he looks like he’s in optimal form. We’re expecting a big year out of him.”

Mensah also loves his tight ends. Last season, Duke's leading tight end, Jeremiah Hasley, finished the season reeling in 40 receptions for 454 yards and six touchdowns.

Moreover, with a new tight ends coach, Lofton is learning and growing faster as a full talent.

“You can line him up all over the field,” new Miami tight ends coach Mike Viti said during the spring. “In the vertical passing game, he’s a threat. Safeties, nickels are afraid that he’s going to run by them. So there’s that threat to stretch the field, which opens it up.”

As open as the Canes wanted the offense to be, Lofton can be another x-factor who can unlock this team's offensive abilities.

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