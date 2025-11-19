Miami Flips Blue-Chip Commit from Deion Sanders and Colorado
The Miami Hurricanes do it again as they land another four-star talent from a Big 12 school, as they flip tight end Gavin Mueller.
Mueller made the flip after he took an official visit with the Hurricanes last week against NC State where he saw a future in the Orange and Green.
“The coaches there and even my personal relationship with Coach Cristobal is unlike any other school,” Mueller told Rivals' Greg Smith. “And even when I used to walk away from visits, I’d kind of feel like maybe I could go here or no, this isn’t the place for me. But Miami was one of the first times I felt like, yeah, this one feels right.”
The Hurricanes' history of tight ends continues to prove that they are one of the best schools in the country for some of the top talents. The recruiting has always been elite for the Canes as Mario Cristobal and his loafers are starting to solidify the 2026 recruiting class.
The Hurricanes have the No. 10 ranked class in the country and the No. 1 class in the ACC.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
- RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
- OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
- OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
- CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)
- OL, Jackson Cantwell, 6-foot-7.5, 315 lbs. - Nixa, Missouri (Committed 5/13/2025)
- OL, Rhys Woodrow, 6-foot-4, 310 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 5/24/2025)
- OL, Canon Pickett, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Tampa, Florida (Committed 6/10/2025)
- DL, Tyson Bacon, 6-foot-3, 263 lbs. - Hoover, Alabama (Committed 6/10/25)
- DE, Asharri Charles, 6-foot-2 and 230 lbs. - Venice, Florida (Committed 6/22/25)
- WR, Vance Spafford, 5-foot-11, Mission Viejo, California (Committed 6/23/25)
- TE, Israel Briggs, 6-foot-5, 210 lbs. - Visalia, California (Committed 6/24/25)
- WR, Tyran Evans, 6-foot-3, 185 lbs - Cornelius, North Carolina (Committed 6/25/25)
- DL, Anthony Kennedy Jr., 6-foot-5, 330 lbs. - Little Rock, Arkansas (Committed 6/27/25)
- CB, Brody Jennings, 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 7/5/25)
- WR, Somourian Wingo, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - St. Augustine, Florida (Committed 7/17/25)
- WR, Milan Parris, 6-foot4.5, 205 lbs. - Walsh Jesuit (Akron, OH) (Committed 10/28/25)
- S, JJ Dunnigan, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Manhattan, Kansas (Committed 11/9/25)
- DL, DeAnthony Lafayette, 6-foot-1, 230 lbs. - Orlando, Fla. (Committed 11/10/25)
- DL, Issac Chukwurah, 6-foot-2, 260 lbs. - Bear, DE (Committed 11/11/25)
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.