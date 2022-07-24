Tyler Van Dyke Ready for Leadership Role in 2022

There may not be another quarterback in the ACC with higher expectations for the 2022 season than Miami's Tyler Van Dyke.

The redshirt sophomore excelled in his first season of receiving extended playing time, throwing for 2,931 yards and 25 touchdowns in his nine starts. Van Dyke was recently named to the 2022 Maxwell Award watch list, which honors the best player in college football voted upon for that season.

And while Van Dyke is expected to flourish as a passer in his first full season as a starter, he realizes that his responsibilities on the team extend beyond the football field.

"Being a leader, getting those guys to rally and everyone become a leader. [Miami head coach Mario Cristobal] always emphasizes discipline and doing the right things off the field," Van Dyke told reporters at the ACC Football Kickoff Event in Charlotte, N.C.

"Whether that's showing up for class or showing up on time for community service, you got to do all the details right and then everything will come."

As a returning player, Van Dyke has also assisted in the transition from UM's previous coaching staff to the almost entirely new one the program has put in place.

On offense, only tight ends coach Stephen Field remains on a Hurricanes staff that coached the 23rd-best scoring offense in college football last season. In place of that staff is a plethora of experienced and well-respected coaches, led by former Michigan offensive coordinator and 2021 Broyles Award winner Josh Gattis.

"For me I would just say, leading the team, making sure everyone's doing what they gotta do," Van Dyke said on what his responsibility is in easing the transition of coaching staffs. "Leadership is a big thing, especially for my position. It's all about impacting guys and making sure they gotta do what they gotta do. It's all about leadership."

Van Dyke will be looking to help lead a Hurricanes team that has only experienced one 10-win season since 2004 and an illustrious first ACC Championship.

