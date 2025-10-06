All Hurricanes

Miami Hurricanes FSU Snap Count: Who Played The Most and Who Is Getting More Opportunity?

The Miami Hurricanes have a solid rotation of players locked in but some are starting to flash a big future.

Justice Sandle

Sep 13, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Armondo Blount (18) reacts after a sack against South Florida Bulls quarterback Byrum Brown (not pictured) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

No. 2 Miami's (5-0, 1-0 ACC) official snap count has been released for Florida State (3-2, 0-2 ACC), and those who wonder who is getting the most snaps are starting to realize that this team is deep.

The Hurricanes have a great roster of players that head coach Mario Cristobal has been building over the past three seasons. Now, with the addition of the transfer portal, the Hurricanes are seeing that depth being utilized more and more.

A Healthy Rotation of Secondary Depth

Oct 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Jakobe Thomas (8) during the second half against the
Melina Myers-Imagn Images

So much for the offseason talks of how UM's secondary would look. The Hurricanes' depth in the secondary was on display against FSU. Transfer Jakobe Thomas has been a monster in the back field for the Canes this season, and Xavier Lucas did a good job on Duce Robinson.

What is also clear is that the Hurricanes have a ball hawk in freshman Bryce Fitzgerald, who is playing his way into a Freshman All-American season alongside superstar wide receiver Malachi Toney.

Jordan Lyle Getting Back into the Offense

Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange defensive back Justin Barron (8) tackles Miami Hurricanes running back
Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The Hurricanes have been missing two key pieces on the offensive side of the ball this season, running back Jordan Lyle and wide receiver Joshisa Trader. While Trader is healthy, he still has not seen the field because of how deep the receiver room is. Lyle, on the other hand saw some action and got a few runs in as well.

The number didn't pop out, rushing for only 18 yards on seven attempts. However, the Hurricanes' offense didn't run the ball well against the Seminoles' front, or to better put it, they didn't have to.

The Future of Miami Edge Rushers

Sep 13, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Armondo Blount (18) reacts after a sack against
Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

It's clear to see that Rueben Bain Jr. and Ahkeem Mesidor might be the most dangerous edge rushing duo in the country, but what's better is the future behind them. Marquise Lightfoot and Armondo Blount.

Blount has started to pop out on film, but Lightfoot looks like a different species coming off the edge. Both have been great at getting after the quarterback and their pursuit of the mobile player. The only thing they have to work on is setting the edge better in run situations. The future is bright in that position group.

Full Snap Count:

Offense

QB:
Carson Beck - 61 snaps

RB:
Mark Fletcher Jr. - 36 snaps
CharMar Brown - 22 snaps
Jordan Lyle - 13 snaps

WR:
CJ Daniels - 55 snaps
Malachi Toney - 46 snaps
Keelan Marion - 38 snaps
Joshua Moore - 9 snaps
Tony Johnson - 4 snaps

OL:
Markel Bell - 61 snaps
Francis Mauigoa - 61 snaps
James Brockermeyer - 61 snaps
Anez Cooper - 61 snaps
Matthew McCoy - 36 snaps
Samson Okunlola - 25 snaps
SJ Alofaituli - 7 snaps (playing those at fullback for bigger packages)
Ryan Rodriguez - 7 snaps

TE
Alex Bauman - 42 snaps
Elijah Lofton - 24 snaps
Luka Gilbert - 2 snaps

Defense

DE
Rueben Bain - 77 snaps
Akheem Mesidor - 76 snaps
Armonodo Blount - 34 snaps
Marquise Lightfoot - 27 snaps
Booker Pickett - 2 snaps

DT
Ahmad Moten - 49 snaps
David Blay - 49 snaps
Justin Scott - 31 snaps
Donta Simpson - 5 snaps

LB
Wesley Bissainthe - 62 snaps
Mohamed Toure - 60 snaps
Chase Smith - 23 snaps
PoPo Aguirre - 18 snaps
Cam Pruitt - 1 snap

CB
Keionte Scott - 87 snaps
Xavier Lucas - 53 snaps
OJ Frederique - 52 snaps
Ethan O’Connor - 46 snaps
Damari Brown - 39 snaps

S
Jakobe Thomas - 76 snaps
Zechariah Poyser - 66 snaps
Bryce Fitzgerlad - 35 snaps

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

