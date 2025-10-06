Miami Hurricanes FSU Snap Count: Who Played The Most and Who Is Getting More Opportunity?
No. 2 Miami's (5-0, 1-0 ACC) official snap count has been released for Florida State (3-2, 0-2 ACC), and those who wonder who is getting the most snaps are starting to realize that this team is deep.
The Hurricanes have a great roster of players that head coach Mario Cristobal has been building over the past three seasons. Now, with the addition of the transfer portal, the Hurricanes are seeing that depth being utilized more and more.
A Healthy Rotation of Secondary Depth
So much for the offseason talks of how UM's secondary would look. The Hurricanes' depth in the secondary was on display against FSU. Transfer Jakobe Thomas has been a monster in the back field for the Canes this season, and Xavier Lucas did a good job on Duce Robinson.
What is also clear is that the Hurricanes have a ball hawk in freshman Bryce Fitzgerald, who is playing his way into a Freshman All-American season alongside superstar wide receiver Malachi Toney.
Jordan Lyle Getting Back into the Offense
The Hurricanes have been missing two key pieces on the offensive side of the ball this season, running back Jordan Lyle and wide receiver Joshisa Trader. While Trader is healthy, he still has not seen the field because of how deep the receiver room is. Lyle, on the other hand saw some action and got a few runs in as well.
The number didn't pop out, rushing for only 18 yards on seven attempts. However, the Hurricanes' offense didn't run the ball well against the Seminoles' front, or to better put it, they didn't have to.
The Future of Miami Edge Rushers
It's clear to see that Rueben Bain Jr. and Ahkeem Mesidor might be the most dangerous edge rushing duo in the country, but what's better is the future behind them. Marquise Lightfoot and Armondo Blount.
Blount has started to pop out on film, but Lightfoot looks like a different species coming off the edge. Both have been great at getting after the quarterback and their pursuit of the mobile player. The only thing they have to work on is setting the edge better in run situations. The future is bright in that position group.
Full Snap Count:
Offense
QB:
Carson Beck - 61 snaps
RB:
Mark Fletcher Jr. - 36 snaps
CharMar Brown - 22 snaps
Jordan Lyle - 13 snaps
WR:
CJ Daniels - 55 snaps
Malachi Toney - 46 snaps
Keelan Marion - 38 snaps
Joshua Moore - 9 snaps
Tony Johnson - 4 snaps
OL:
Markel Bell - 61 snaps
Francis Mauigoa - 61 snaps
James Brockermeyer - 61 snaps
Anez Cooper - 61 snaps
Matthew McCoy - 36 snaps
Samson Okunlola - 25 snaps
SJ Alofaituli - 7 snaps (playing those at fullback for bigger packages)
Ryan Rodriguez - 7 snaps
TE
Alex Bauman - 42 snaps
Elijah Lofton - 24 snaps
Luka Gilbert - 2 snaps
Defense
DE
Rueben Bain - 77 snaps
Akheem Mesidor - 76 snaps
Armonodo Blount - 34 snaps
Marquise Lightfoot - 27 snaps
Booker Pickett - 2 snaps
DT
Ahmad Moten - 49 snaps
David Blay - 49 snaps
Justin Scott - 31 snaps
Donta Simpson - 5 snaps
LB
Wesley Bissainthe - 62 snaps
Mohamed Toure - 60 snaps
Chase Smith - 23 snaps
PoPo Aguirre - 18 snaps
Cam Pruitt - 1 snap
CB
Keionte Scott - 87 snaps
Xavier Lucas - 53 snaps
OJ Frederique - 52 snaps
Ethan O’Connor - 46 snaps
Damari Brown - 39 snaps
S
Jakobe Thomas - 76 snaps
Zechariah Poyser - 66 snaps
Bryce Fitzgerlad - 35 snaps
