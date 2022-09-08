NFL Canes: Can Rousseau, Johnson Make Impact in Bills vs. Rams?

The 2022 NFL season begins with the Buffalo Bills playing at the Los Angeles Rams, and two former Miami Hurricanes will be a part of the primary action.

Starting for Buffalo at defensive end will be second-year player Greg Rousseau. In 2021, the first round draft pick, and No. 30 player taken overall, produced 50 tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble. He’s going against one of the NFL’s best right tackles in tonight’s matchup.

Eighth-year NFL veteran Rob Havenstein is lining up across from Rousseau. He’s a 6-foot-8 and 330-pound power player with the reach and technique to be successful in pass protection as well.

How this one-on-one matchup goes will help determine the game, as the Los Angeles Rams are no stranger to big passing performances. Last season, the Rams passing game was ranked No. 5 in the NFL with 273.1 yards per game. Rousseau is on task to slow down some of that production.

Behind center for Los Angeles will once again be Matthew Stafford. He was able to complete 404 of 601 passes for 4,886 yards, 67.2%, 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in 2021. He is known to take time in the pocket before letting the ball loose so Rousseau may have a shot at a few hits and/or sacks of Stafford.

That’s especially important considering top-notch wide receiver Cooper Kupp is back in the lineup after his incredible 145 receptions, 1,947 yards, and 16 touchdowns from last season. That does not even count Kupp’s Super Bowl performance against the Cincinnati Bengals in which he caught eight passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Rams to a 23-20 victory.

With him running routes, no wonder Stafford sometimes takes a little longer to release the football as he's looking for his favorite target. Another former Hurricane will be a part of the game plan to slow down Kupp, Stafford, and the high-powered Rams’ passing game.

Listed as a reserve strong safety, Jaquan Johnson is coming off a 2021 season in which he registered 22 tackles and an interception. A sixth-round pick out of Miami in 2019, it was Johnson’s best statistical season since entering the NFL.

He will certainly be challenged when in the lineup against the Rams and has an opportunity to make an impact for his team, as well as himself, by playing well against the Super Bowl champs.

