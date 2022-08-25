Five Miami Hurricanes Named to Senior Bowl Watch List

Miami Hurricanes defensive end Mitchell Agude, cornerback DJ Ivey, tight end Will Mallory, offensive tackle Zion Nelson and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson were named to the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl watchlist on Wednesday.

The Senior Bowl reels in around 100 seniors and graduated players yearly to participate in one final game of their college careers. The game, held in Mobile, Ala., is an opportunity for many athletes to flash their ability to NFL coaches and front office personnel one time before the combine.

Miami is looking to get participants back in the Senior Bowl after not having any in the most recent game. While only five have been named to the watchlist, to have just one participant would be better than none and would be a nice reboot to getting Canes in the Senior Bowl.

Ivey’s chiseled frame and long arms have been a good reason for his success at Miami, but his weaker coverage skills are a reason he’s fallen behind in the depth chart. He is expected to be a contributor off the bench this season, but under the coaching from defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, his coverage could see improvement when he steps on the field.

Stevenson is Miami’s top cornerback for good reason. The South Dade, Fla. native and former Georgia Bulldog was versatile in the secondary last year in his first year in Coral Gables. Stevenson can tackle better than the average cornerback and that could be a testament to his size at the position (6’, 214 pounds).

Agude in his stance while at UCLA. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Agude has yet to play a down for Miami but his athletic prowess from his time at UCLA was good enough to get him on the watchlist. Agude’s speed off the edge is what Miami was yearning for last season and now that they have said ability, the staff is expecting a lot out of their edges led by Agude. Agude totaled 14.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks with six forced fumbles in two years with UCLA.

Nelson is Miami’s anchor on the offensive line and has been ever since he was thrown in his first game against Florida, which was a performance to forget. Nelson was an undersized, low-ranked recruit when he signed to Miami and figured to be a project at tackle. Fast forward three years, he’s now receiving first-round NFL Draft grades and is one of the top returning tackles in the country.

When healthy, Mallory is a matchup nightmare for defenses because of his speed from the tight end position and his tall frame to reel in 50/50 balls. What he lacks in run blocking, he makes up for with his receiving ability. Mallory has yet to complete a full season at Miami, but has had a semi-productive career with two seasons of 300+ yards and 11 touchdowns over four years.

