Mario Cristobal Coaches Against Louisville Under Friday Night Lights And He's All About It
The college football landscape doesn't allow for consistency throughout an entire season.
There's too many schools in FBS football alone for everyone to be perfectly accommodated. Top schools usually receive a slate dominated by Saturday games with an occasional Friday night game. Miami's game against Louisville is Miami's only Friday night game of the season.
Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal spoke to media in a press conference Monday afternoon to discuss whether playing on a Friday night after the odd placement of their two bye weeks poses any challenges.
There's enough football to go around
Good luck trying to tell Cristobal that a bad day to play football exists. According to Yahoo Sports, there are 55 consecutive days of televised college or professional football beginning on Thursday October 3.
Cristobal not only welcomed the idea of playing under the Friday night lights, but he urged anyone listening to play football as often as possible.
"But, I mean, there's so much football to be played. I think there's 50 straight days of football, so there's enough to go around, and I'm all about it. I mean, play football every day, as long as humanly possible, and the world will be a better place."
The perfect scenario
Cristobal was asked how playing on a Friday night affects the status quo of Miami football's operations and if it even does at all. He answered by outlining exactly how he'd like to have the football schedule play out.
"In my opinion, it was meant, I'm not in any way, shape, or form has anything to do with this particular game. It's been scheduled for a while, and there hasn't been, we haven't discussed anything about it that's negative. If you look at big picture-wise, you always would love for Thursdays and Fridays to be high school. It belongs to them, and then Saturdays for college, and then Sundays for the NFL."- Mario Cristobal on the football schedule
There's likely a slight shift in game preparation and a possible adjustment in recruiting efforts for the week. Some coaches welcome the challenge while others tolerate it.
How other coaches feel
Other coaches share the same attitude Cristobal does when it comes to playing on Friday night. Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti also expressed his beliefs on being scheduled for a game on Friday night. "We just get ready to play them when we're asked to play them," Cignetti said last month.
Tom Allen was Cignetti's predecessor as Indiana head coach and he was unapologetic about sharing his objections toward playing on Friday nights.
"Friday night, that's for high school football, bottom line...I'll say it until I'm blue in the face, until somebody tells me to shut up. And I'll probably say it again. Friday night football is for high school football."- former Indiana coach Tom Allen
