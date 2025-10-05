Rueben Bain Strengthens NFL Draft Stock Again After Dominant Florida State Performance
It's really hard to find an early 2026 NFL mock draft that excludes Rueben Bain Jr. from its top five. After a bye week and a bruising victory over the Florida Gators two weeks ago, the Miami Hurricanes could've came out sluggish and undisciplined.
Instead, Rueben Bain and the rest of the Hurricanes defense stifled Florida State's offense to just three points for the first three quarters of the game Saturday night. Quarterback Carson Beck and the rest of his weapons on offense came out swinging for the fences rather than playing it safe.
The combination of forces created a dominant team performance. Florida State's offense ranked first in the nation in offensive yards going into this game. The Seminoles scored 19 points in the fourth quarter and had it not been for Bain's strong defensive effort for all four quarters, FSU could've made the game closer much sooner.
Rueben Bain Jr. maintains top-5 NFL draft status
In a CBS Sports 2026 NFL mock draft, Bain is projected to go second overall. Yahoo Sports projects Bain to be picked first overall. Sports Illustrated has Bain being picked third overall. This is not just hype that Bain is building. This is accurate analysis of the performances Bain has put on since the season began.
Florida State was just another victim for the star edge rusher. FSU quarterback Thomas Castellanos was hit twice and pressures eleven times by Bain.
Bain is a force teams will have to scheme around for the rest of the season. There are certain players across the college football landscape who we can consider graviational. These are players who draw attention to themselves by simply being on the field.
Opposing teams will throw running backs, unsuspecting pulling guards, and tough double teams at Bain all season but at dominant pace he's been on, these reinforcements still might not be enough.
PFF ranked Bain #1 against Florida Gators
This is now back-to-back games Bain has proved his star status. In two huge in-state rivalry games, Bain has risen above his peers and opponents. Against a tougher Gators offensive line, Bain racked up ten pressures on Gators quarterback D.J. Lagway and accumulated a 44% win rate.
The unranked Gators beat the No. 9 Texas Longhorns Saturday in a shocking upset. The Hurricanes do not have a single opponent left on their schedule that is currently ranked in the AP top-25.
What's next for the Miami Hurricanes?
The Hurricanes won't play again the weekend of October 10 since their second bye week lands there. They'll be back in action October 17 against unranked Louisville. Now that coach Mario Cristobal and the rest of the Hurricanes program has solidified their state championship, their eyes are set on winning out and securing an ACC championship.
