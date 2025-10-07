Carson Beck Throws Comfortably Against FSU Behind Francis Mauigoa's Star Performance
When you see college football analysts listing Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck high on their Heisman Award watch lists, they're also putting star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa and the rest of the Hurricanes offensive line there too.
Mark Fletcher and CharMar Brown do not have colossal holes to run through without the strength of this top-tier offensive line. Receivers and tight ends don't get to catch the balls thrown by Beck if the offensive line doesn't give him time to throw the ball to them.
A football play doesn't even begin without the action of snapping action of the center. Winning football starts on the offensive line and the 2025 Miami Hurricanes along with projected first-round NFL draft pick Francis Mauigoa are proving just that.
Mauigoa allowed 0 pressures
If you noticed Beck to be much more comfortable throwing downfield against Florida State Saturday night, some of that had to do with Beck himself. Beck needed to be more decisive and more poised dealing with a talented pass-rush. It's also important to give credit to the Florida Gators defense, especially after their shocking upset over Texas this past weekend.
However, so much of the credit for Beck's rocket launchers to receivers C.J. Daniels and Malachi Toney has to be handed out to Mauigoa.
Mauigoa committed to the Miami Hurricanes program in 2022 after they finished with just five wins. Three seasons later and Mauigoa is shining like everyone in the Hurricanes building expected him to be by now.
The star tackle allowed zero pressures to his quarterback Saturday night. There wasn't a single Florida State defender who gave Beck trouble by defeating his offensive line and then pressuring him. Mauigoa achieved this protection throughout 31 snaps of pass blocking.
This means Mauigoa was an absolute force for all four quarters of the game. The same cannot be said for the rest of his teammates on both sides of the ball after Florida State outscored the Hurricanes 19 to 0 in the fourth quarter.
Mauigoa achieves 85.3 PFF grade against FSU
"The PFF grading system evaluates every player on every play during a football game...The grading system was founded on the principle of grading “production” rather than traits or measurables, but perhaps a better way to describe it is a player’s “contribution to production” on a given play."- PFF on what they do
For those unfamiliar with Pro Football Focus (PFF), PFF grades players based on their performance in a given play, game, week, and season. The highest grade a player can receive is 99.9. Minnesota Vikings corner Isaiah Rodgers achieved a 99.9 grade in week 4 of the regular season after recovering a fumble and intercepting a pass, each of which he returned for a touchdown.
Achieving anywhere from a 90 to 99.9 grade is a truly remarkable performance and tends to be amongst a community of outliers when the season is over. 85.3 for the week is a true indicator that what Hurricanes fans are seeing with their eyes is being translated properly when analyzed later by critics and analysts.
Beck was sacked just one time against Florida State. The Miami Hurricanes celebrate the win with their second bye week this weekend before facing Louisville October 17 at home inside Hard Rock Stadium under Friday night lights.
