Miami Hurricanes' Justin Scott Talks New Look Defense & Spring Game Excitement
The Miami Hurricanes are in their final week of spring practice, and throughout the entire spring process, the focus has been on the new-look defense, which is loaded with new coaches and players. One of the players that is expected to take a major step forward this season is defensive lineman Justin Scott. The media caught up with him after Tuesday's practice and he had plenty to say. The first question he was asked was about the team's scrimmage this past Saturday.
Scott On Miami's Scrimmage:
“Oh, it was a lot of fun, kind of like a first real feel of just the defense and all the guys playing together. I feel like we were flying around, had tons of energy and we were just out there making plays on Saturday.”
Scott On Areas Of Improvement For The Upcoming Season:
“Probably just getting stronger, and also just technique, getting my footwork down tighter and just getting my hand placement a little better.”
Scott On This Weekend's Spring Game:
“Definitely super excited. Spring ball makes me want to miss the season and makes you want to go play a game. Having a spring game that’s kind of simulating a game day is going to be real fun.”
Scott On The Difference Between High School And College Ball:
“Kind of just when I first game in, it’s kind of just staying humble. Also, high school and college are so different. Just forget everything from high school, kind of just put it in your mind that you’ve got a fresh start. You’ve got to reprove yourself. You’ve got to relearn, because you learn different things in college than you learned from high school, so kind of relearn, regain that respect. It’s kind of like you’re starting over. You’ve got to put in your mindset that you’re starting over.”
