Miami Hurricanes Lend Out Facilities to USF Football Program Amid Hurricane Ian Aftermath

The University of South Florida is located in Tampa, Fla. on Florida's west coast, which put the school squarely in the path of Hurricane Ian. The storm was the fifth-strongest hurricane to make landfall in the United States, so naturally, the region was evacuated.

The maelstrom laid waste to the landscape and left the USF Bulls nowhere to stay or practice for their upcoming game with East Carolina University this Saturday. When Hurricane Ian disrupted the Bulls' season, the Miami Hurricanes stepped in.

The Canes invited the Bulls to make the trip to Coral Gables, Fla. and use Miami's facilities at the Greentree Practice Complex in the week leading up to their matchup with the Pirates. The Bulls, who had already evacuated to Fort Lauderdale, Fla. in the lead-up to the storm's landfall, gladly accepted and made use of the Hurricanes' indoor facility on Wednesday this week. They also visited and practiced at nearby Cardinal Gibbons HS on Thursday.

South Florida's head coach Jeff Scott thanked the institutions and said that their Miami-area practices were two of the best sessions that the Bulls have had this season. They'll certainly be happy to have the practice heading into their first conference contest of the season.

Miami, on the other hand, has the week off. They're locked in on their Week 6 matchup with North Carolina, which will also open conference play to them. The Canes are coming off two straight losses, and have quite a bit to clean up before they host the Tar Heels.

In the state of Florida, Hurricanes are an inevitable part of life. While competitive rivalry between the state's universities is a healthy and hallowed tradition, it's always good to see programs lending a helping hand to each other in the spirit of the game.

Unfortunately, some of Miami's losing troubles may have rubbed off on the Bulls. USF is currently on the losing end against ECU at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, FL. they're down 48-21 at before the end of the third quarter.

