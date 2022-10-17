Will The Miami Hurricanes' Injuries Be Too Much For Mario Cristobal To Overcome? Donno Mailbag

It's a Victory Monday! We haven't had one of these in over a month. Some of you are talking lke this was an "L." What's up with that? As always, you can send questions or comments for a future mailbag to @LockedOnCanes on Twitter or email them to LockedOnCanes@Gmail.com.

A: Technically, they quite literally just overcame a ton of injuries to win a game. The Hurricanes were missing seven starters and lost important players like TE Will Mallory and WR Brashard Smith during the game.

We can only hope things get better from here on out, since all of Miami's remaining games are likely tougher than Virginia Tech.

Mario Cristobal said WR Jacolby George has a chance to play this week against Duke. Starting center Jakai Clark is likely to return. Cristobal indicated that Mallory is likely to be cleared, too. Unless new injuries emerge (knock on wood), the worst might be over.

I also see the silver lining with these early injuries. Perhaps Colbie Young would not have gotten an opportunity if not for Miami's depth being tested.

A: I'm glad, too! The freshman quarterback is a weapon with his athleticism. Cristobal said this package has been on the menu for a while and they finally found the right time to unleash it. Jacurri Brown's 19-yard gain was Miami's longest rush of the day and second longest of the season. When you struggle as much in short yardage as Miami has, you either adapt or die. I am glad the Canes adapted. Brown adds a new wrinkle for defenses to prepare for.

A: There's plenty to be excited about. Tyler Van Dyke is back to 2021 form. The offense is fun to watch again. Offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, who Canes fans love to complain about, is finally tailoring the offense to the strength of his personnel. Colbie Young, who was in junior college three months ago, is playing like one of the top receivers in the ACC.

Miami had to fight like crazy to beat a bad Virginia Tech team because, unfortunately, Miami is not good enough to blow out anyone on the conference schedule. They shot themselves in the foot with an embarrassing number of penalties (17!) but still managed to fight through that and through numerous injuries.

I wouldn't say hardcore fans need to turn casual, but we do need to adjust our expectations. A win is a win. Maybe if these were the 2001 Canes we could measure them by style points. I measure these 2022 Hurricanes in wins and losses only. What happens on the field is beyond our control. All we can do is show up to Hard Rock Stadium and cheer like hell! The rest is up to the players and the coaches. Let's enjoy the journey.

