Mario Cristobal Talks Injuries Before Miami Plays Virginia Tech

The Miami Hurricanes need some good luck with the injury front with the ACC football schedule now underway. During Monday’s press conference, head coach Mario Cristobal was quickly asked about the injury status of four different starters.

First up, Cristobal was very vague about the status of cornerback Tyrique Stevenson.

“Well we don’t disclose exactly what kind of protocols, but he’s being evaluated and we’ll know, shortly, his availability.”

Through the first five games of Miami's 2022 season, Stevenson has 10 tackles, a pass breakup and an interception.

Next, Cristobal commented on the status of multiple offensive linemen for Miami, Justice Oluwaseun and Jakai Clark.

“We don’t know yet,” Cristobal began regarding whether Oluwaseun would play in the game at Virginia Tech (Oct. 15). “But you are correct in saying that Justice’s (injury) seemed more significant, Jakai’s not as badly as him. But again, evaluations, medical, and treatment, all that kind of stuff. Yeah, we’ll know as the week goes on.”

The Hurricanes were already missing top left offensive tackle Zion Nelson for the North Carolina game. Losing Oluwaseun and Clark did not help matters against the Tar Heels. Hopefully Nelson and Oluwaseun can play for Miami against Virginia Tech, while it sounds unlikely for Clark to do the same.

Speaking of Nelson, Cristobal was brief with his projection of the future NFL offensive tackle.

“Don’t know that yet,” Cristobal answered when asked about Nelson’s chances of playing against Virginia Tech.

It would certainly help to have him back in the lineup, as he’s Miami’s best pass protector. After Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke lit up the North Carolina secondary for 496 yards and three scores, it’s a good bet that the Hokies are going to attempt to blitz Van Dyke. That’s especially true if Nelson is not in the lineup.

