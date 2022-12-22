Mario Cristobal Loves Explosive, Powerful Running Back Combination From Johnson & Fletcher

The Miami Hurricanes have their home run hitter and their power back officially signed for the class of '23. 4-star running backs Christopher Johnson from Fort Lauderdale Dillard and Mark Fletcher from American Heritage Plantation compliment one another perfectly. Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal cannot wait to get them on campus.

"Two very unique individuals with two very different skill sets," Cristobal said.

On Chris Johnson:

"Borderline world class speed and as explosive as it gets. He can touch the ball, find the crease, and he's gone! He's also excellent out of the backfield. He's a track star who is gonna run track here at the University of Miami as well."

Cristobal looked fired up about the fact that Johnson will be a two-sport athlete at The U. I remember the days when players like Santana Moss and Willis McGahee were shining for the track team after dominating on the football field. Johnson won gold at States as a junior in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes.

On Mark Fletcher:

"Mark Fletcher has been a Hurricanes fan since he's been a little dude. He's elusive, strong and fast. He has all the traits you want from a running back."

Fletcher is the type of back who wears down a defense with his superior size and power at 6-1 225 lbs. When you think you him wrapped up, he powers right through your tackle.

Having a combination of thunder and lightning in your backfield is a great luxury. Miami gets exactly that with this pair.

Fletcher is bigger, for sure (Johnson stands 5-11 and 185 lbs,) but Cristobal praised the size and lower body strength from both.

"These guys have got a little bulk to them and tremendous lower body strength with explosiveness and power," noted Cristobal. "They have the ability to just drop their hips, redirect and come to balance. They are not afraid to block either. These guys are just championship mentality guys and they were must-have guys for our program."

Johnson and Fletcher will join Henry Parrish, TreVonte' Citizen and Don Chaney in Miami's 2023 backfield.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.