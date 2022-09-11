Hurricanes Move Up in AP Top 25 for Second Week in a Row

It might have been ugly early, but the Miami Hurricanes walked out of Hard Rock Stadium with a W for the second time in a row. That 2-0 start was good enough to see the Canes move up to No. 13 in this week's AP Top 25 Poll, making them the highest-ranked team in the state of Florida.

Week 2 was a wild and wacky ride that saw seven top 25 teams lost to lower ranked or entirely unranked teams. Miami's in-state rival Florida fell to Kentucky, lowering their ranking from 12th to 18th. The Hurricanes Week 3 opponent, Texas A&M, lost to upset wizard Appalachian State and paid the Mountaineers $1.5 million for the privilege. That dropped the Aggies from #6 to all the way to No. 24, and likely negated plans for ESPN's College Gameday to host their matchup with Miami.

The Canes are averaging 50 points per game through two weeks, but have faced mediocre competition at best so far. That'll change next week in College Station, TX, and don't be fooled by the Aggies' slow start. A&M may not be the world-beaters people thought they were, but they are certainly one of the most talented teams in the country from a personnel standpoint. The Canes will have their work cut out for them in what will be their first Power 5 clash of the season.

Miami's No. 13 ranking is the highest they've been listed on the AP Poll since December 2020, when they were No. 9. The defense looks special at times and everyone knows how quickly quarterback Tyler Van Dyke and this offense can put up points. If the Canes can pull off a convincing win at Kyle Field next weekend, they have a legitimate chance to run the table for the rest of their schedule. While the first two games may not have told us much about this Hurricanes squad, they certainly have "The U" sitting pretty heading into Week 3.

