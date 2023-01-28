Skip to main content

Miami NIL Tracker: John Ruiz Signs 2023 Recruits Malik Bryant & Samson Okunlola

Name, Image, and Likeness news for Miami Hurricanes athletics.
With the new age of college athletics upon us, there’s a continual stream of information regarding Name, Image, and Likeness news.

The Miami Hurricanes have been no exception. Whether it has been LifeWallet CEO John Ruiz signing a deal with one of the University to Miami student athletes, or players finding their own deals like the twins – Haley Cavidener and Hanna Cavinder – from the women’s basketball team, the Hurricanes have been quite active with the NIL market.

This page will update whenever there’s a new NIL contract that’s made public with a Miami student-athlete.

JANUARY 28

Another Miami football recruit has made a deal with John Ruiz from LifeWallet. This time, linebacker Malik Bryant has inked a contract.

Bryant was a national recruit coming out of Orlando (Fla.) Jones. He chose Miami over Florida, Maryland, Georgia, Alabama, Florida State, Ohio State, Notre Dame, and many other college football programs.

He was the No. 197 recruit within the On3 consensus rankings. The 6-foot-2 and 235-pound talent will play linebacker for the Miami defense after being an edge defender while at Jones.

Samson Okunlola was the other 2023 Miami signee that recently partnered with LifeWallet and Ruiz. He's one of the rare offensive tackle talents that could actually see playing time during his first season of Power 5 college football.

Further, he's also one of the freshman offensive tackles that might actually be pretty good. He's as flexibile and athletic as anyone will fine a 6-foot-5 and 300-pound freshman.

Okunlola was the No. 17 prospect within the On3 consensus rankings. Many beleive he will compete for playing time this fall. Remember, Miami was very thin along the offensive line in 2022. He does indeed hold a shot to play.

Malik Bryant linebacker Orlando Jones - 2023 Miami Commitment - Oct. 10, 2022 vs Kissimmee Osceola
