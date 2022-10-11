Scouting Miami Hurricanes' Commitment Malik Bryant

The current Miami Hurricanes defense is ranked No. 43 in the country in scoring defense for allowing 21.8 points per game. It’s a solid unit much of the time, but adding true athletes and playmakers is much needed within the Canes’ class of 2023 so that the defense could take another step toward being dominant.

Head coach Mario Cristobal and his staff have done a good job of adding talent at several positions, including linebacker Malik Bryant, a national recruit.

The 6-foot-2 and 235-pound high school edge defender is actually slated to play an off-ball linebacker spot for Miami. While currently a senior for Orlando (Fla.) Jones, Bryant is a true edge defender lining up and starting at defensive end for his high school. Seeing him on Monday night provided insight into his overall skills and the ability to transition to the second level of the defense.

Jones hosted Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola. As both teams brought Power 5 talent onto the field, Bryant displayed what he could do in several ways. One would be remiss not to begin with Bryant’s frame.

Thinking about a linebacker that can take on the pounding of the position, Bryant looked the part. From head to toe, he’s a physical specimen that looked ripe for the college level.

Malik Bryant was able to hold off bigger players and then get to the football. All Hurricanes

Just how ready is he? Bryant has the ability to ward off players that weigh over 270 pounds or more. As seen in the photo here, one of the reasons that happens is a combination of Bryant’s strength and his propensity to use good leverage.

Once the athletic Bryant extends his arms and pushes forward on an offensive lineman, he can actually move that player much easier than one might believe. Bryant had several plays where he either knocked the offensive tackle’s hands away, or bull rushed, to make a move on the quarterback or running back.

Seeing him move in space, and do so with hustle, was another great area to see live. Bryant had to chase after the football several times as Osceola would run the football to the perimeter away from him.

That did not stop Bryant from giving chase and still getting in on some tackles. That type of hustle displayed just how much Bryant loves the game of football. Over and over, he had to run to the ball from the backside. He just kept on coming after the person with the football and kept his poise.

As just an athlete, seeing how Bryant runs in space was another indicator that he can play at a high level like at Miami. Obviously, the running backs will be really talented at the college level, but he also went against class of 2025 running back Taevion Swint from Osceola. He’s a national recruit and one that can score on any given play.

Finding the best route to the football is something Malik Bryant displayed several time. All Hurricanes

Bryant had multiple hits on Swint where he beat his man and came down the line of scrimmage to get in on a tackle where the run went through the A gap. That was impressive.

Perhaps his best attribute stemmed from the pursuit angles Bryant took. He showed a knack for knowing when to undercut a block or fight over the top, such as the times he came underneath the offensive tackle to get to Swint.

Having taken a look at Bryant’s long-term potential, watching him closely brought promise to what he could be as an off-ball linebacker for the Canes. He showed that he has a bright future in Coral Gables.

