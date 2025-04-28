Seattle Seahawks Draft Miami Tight End Elijah Arroyo As Potential Noah Fant Successor
With the 18th pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Seattle Seahawks selected former Miami Hurricanes tight end Elijah Arroyo. Arroyo was the 50th overall player off the board and was the only former Hurricane selected on Night 2 of the draft. He became the second Miami alum picked in this draft, along with quarterback Cam Ward, who was selected first overall by the Tennessee Titans.
The most common NFL player comp for Arroyo was Noah Fant, which makes his landing spot make a lot of sense. With rumors swirling as of late that Fant could be on the trade block in Seattle, it makes all the sense in the world that the Seahawks would grab Arroyo to be his replacement. Arroyo is younger and more dynamic at this point in their careers. The concern for him at Miami has always been his health, however, once he finally got healthy in 2025, he became a star in their explosive offense. Had he not dealt with so many injuries earlier in his career, he may have been drafted even higher.
As far as the landing spot goes, this should be a great opportunity for Arroyo, where he can get on the field as a starter sooner rather than later, especially if the whispers about Fant being on the block are true. Either way, Fant has a long injury history, and Arroyo projects to be a better player in the very near future, even with a rookie learning curve. For the Seahawks, it was a tremendous pick. SI's Matt Verderame gave the Seahawks an impressive "A-" grade for the pick and had this to say about the stud tight end:
"Arroyo is a fascinating talent. With the Hurricanes, Arroyo missed most of his sophomore and junior years while battling back from a torn ACL. As a senior, he was Cam Ward’s top target with 35 catches, 590 yards and seven touchdowns. At 6' 5" and 250 pounds, Arroyo has perfect size. His athleticism is also fantastic, showing his explosiveness and smoothness in his route-running."
