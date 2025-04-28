Where Every Undrafted Miami Hurricane Landed in Post-Draft Free Agency
While the Miami Hurricanes finished the draft with seven players finding new NFL teams, a few went undrafted but still found their way on a roster thanks to undrafted free agency.
Highlighted by Xavier Restrepo, who dropped out of the draft thanks to a terrible 40-yard dash, the Hurricanes still had a lot of talent on their roster. Now, even more arguments for Cam Ward going No. 1 have started to reach new talking points because two of his top receivers ended up going undrafted. That is a positive sign for Ward as well as the others who received the ball from the No. 1 overall pick.
Here is how the Hurricanes landed After The Draft:
- Restrepo ended up with the Tennessee Titans after some swaying from the franchise's newest quarterback.
- Wide receiver Jacolby George, who caught 130 passes for 1,929 yards and 17 touchdowns over 42 games (24 starts) in his UM career, signed with the Carolina Panthers.
- Long-time cornerback Daryl Porter Jr., who played 30 games (22 starts) in three seasons at Miami after starting his career with Virginia Tech, signs with the Buffalo Bills.
- Safety Mishael “Meesh” Powell, whose five interceptions were tied for the fourth most in the country last season, signed with the Minnesota Vikings.
- Arguably the best defensive player for the Canes last season, defensive tackle Simeon Barrow, who was first-team All-ACC after transferring from Michigan State (three years), setting a career-high with 5.5 sacks with eight tackles for loss in his lone season at UM, signed with the Atlanta Falcons.
The Hurricanes had talent all over the board and now each will get a chance to shine under a new light and prepare for training camp, where each looks to make a team before the start of the NFL season.