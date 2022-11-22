Miami Hurricanes Defensive Freshmen to Watch

With what young Miami Hurricanes have accomplished on defense this season, it’s time to acknowledge what’s in store for their future.

These Hurricanes have proven to be one’s to watch, and Canes fans should be excited about what they can do.

Players listed in alphabetical order.

Wesley Bissainthe, Linebacker

While this list was constructed in alphabetical order, it’s fitting that Bissainthe comes first. He’s played in all of Miami’s 11 games. With 21 solo tackles and seven assists, Bissainthe has the most tackles of any freshman Cane with 28. That’s just the start.

“Wesley is a really explosive guy that’s really instinctive,” said Miami head coach Mario Cristobal. That was back on Sep. 5, and Bissainthe’s playing time has been going up as the 2022 season progressed. His versatility earned him much of that playing time.

As Cristobal mentioned about instincts, Bissainthe has been a natural in coverage since his days at Miami (Fla.) Central. He was about 195 pounds heading into his senior season of high school, and he’s now closer to 205 pounds. With his natural instincts to defend the pass combined with added size and strength, Bissainthe has a chance to be a starter next season for the Canes.

He could be starting at weak side linebacker. Bissainthe should be a starter for the nickel and dime packages, too.

Nyjalik Kelly, Defensive Line

One of the nation’s most coveted defensive line recruits, when Kelly flipped from Florida State to Miami there was little doubt he’d be an early contributor for the Hurricanes. His first-step suddenness and natural strength has allowed him to record four sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss, in addition to 10 total tackles on the season.

While Miami certainly possesses more than its fair share of defensive line talent, as evidenced by the top six defensive linemen recording 26.5 sacks so far in 2022. Kelly was a part of that total, and he’s the lone freshman amongst the group. Like Bissainthe, Kelly has a unique group of skills.

Because of Kelly’s athleticism combined with his length and 6-foot-4 and 240-pound frame, he can be utilized as a traditional edge rusher. With a little more size from naturally filling out and time in the Miami weight room, it’s conceivable that Kelly will be a 3-technique for the Canes; that can be at least be the case during obvious passing downs. It’s not out of the case that he leaves Miami at 275 pounds or more.

Look for Kelly to be a strong contender for playing time at defensive end next fall. The Canes will lose Mitchell Agude, a player with 36 tackles, seven tackles for loss and four sacks, opening up a great opportunity for Kelly.

Also of note and while not having played much this season, Cyrus Moss, the weak side defensive end from Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gormon, should be a player that sees considerable playing time in 2023. At 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds with long arms, Moss possesses the traditional measurements of a classic pass rusher. Remember his name as well.

