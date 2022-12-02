Josh Gattis Looking For Other Jobs? Van Dyke And Garcia Both Returning? | Donno Mailbag

This is shaping up to be another busy and exciting Miami Hurricanes offseason. To send questions for a future mailbag, you tweet me @LockedOnCanes or email LockedOnCanes@gmail.com.

Q: Do you think Josh Gattis will leave Miami for Iowa? -Josh in Fort Lauderdale

A: I have suspected for the past several days that Miami Hurricanes offensive coordinator Josh Gattis is unlikely to return next season. I'm not certain the Iowa links are real, though. Not yet, anyway.

Iowa's offense was terrible in 2022. They ranked 130 out of 131 FBS teams. Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes have landed former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara in the transfer portal. McNamara started for the Wolverines in 2021 with Gattis as his OC. These factors, I believe, are the reason for the Gattis to Iowa rumors. There are plenty of clues to fuel speculation but nothing concrete as of yet. It's worth noting that Iowa's current OC is head coach Kirk Ferentz' son, Brian. Would he demote or fire his own son? He might be forced to after the brutal season his offense just put in.

I do believe that if Gattis departs Miami, it would be for another job or part of a mutual separation agreement. It's hard to imagine Miami firing him outright, with his buyout being in 7-figures.

Q: Why is Jake Garcia coming back next year? Does he know Gattis is getting canned? Or is he getting a chance to compete to start? - Jimmy in Kendall

A: After CaneSport reported early Thursday that Tyler Van Dyke will return to Miami next season, Marcus Benjamin of Rivals reported that Garcia will be staying in the 305, too.

My biggest takeaway here is this: clearly, this demonstrates that Van Dyke and Garcia both have some faith in Miami's future and in Mario Cristobal's vision for the program. If the team was a complete dumpster fire, they'd both be on their way out.

This also tells me that both of them have been given some clarity on what the offense will look like next season. That clarity would include plans for incoming recruits, visions of who might join Miami through the transfer portal, and who the offensive coordinator will be.

Not to be a Debbie Downer, but there is another factor to point out, here. There is a second window to enter the transfer portal coming up in the spring. If Van Dyke or Garcia don't like the way things play out in spring football or if either is concerned about their playing time next year, there is an opportunity for either of them to enter the portal between May 1st and May 15th. We'll cross that bridge when we get to it.

For those wondering, I do believe that Jacurri Brown will be staying at Miami for next season.

A: Seeing the College Football Playoff expand to 12 teams will be good for everyone, Miami included. Playoff appearances will be great for revenue. Hopefully Cristobal can get Miami in the field sooner than later.

I think the recruiting impact will be felt more by non-power five schools. Smaller programs that had a hard time qualifying for top 4 will have a much better chance at top 12. Therefore, top recruits will feel less excluded by the idea of committing to programs in Conference USA or the Sunbelt.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.