Donno Mailbag: Will These "Overlooked" Miami Hurricanes Players Make A Difference In 2022?

Q: Donno, when you talked about the most explosive Canes players, why didn't you bring up Frank Ladson? He's a big play waiting to happen! - CQP Unda Boss

A: It's easy to overlook many of Miami's receivers at this moment. Aside from Xavier Restrepo, most everyone has been inconsistent in fall camp, Ladson included. I'm glad you brought him up. He can be a big-time player and a leader for Miami. Ladson spent his first three seasons at Clemson surrounded by elite talent. He received some of the best coaching in the country and grew accustomed to a winning standard. His most productive season came as a sophomore in 2020 where he averaged 15.6 yards per reception, posted two touchdowns, and had five catches of 20 or more yards including a 54-yarder.

When it comes to overlooked players, I won't stop at just Ladson. Let's bring Al Blades, Jr. into the conversation. As the son of Al Blades Sr and nephew of Bennie and Brian, he'll never be totally overlooked but I feel like he's flying under the radar. Blades has missed the better part of the past two seasons due to illness and injury. He's finally healthy again and he's soaking up Kevin Steele's defense like a sponge! He's been working mostly at safety this summer but he's capable of lining up at corner, nickel and the star position. He can help this team in multiple ways.

I am also expecting big things from fourth-year redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Jahfari Harvey and linebacker Corey Flagg. Add them to the list of overlooked players heading into next season.

Q: What's the minimum number of wins you need to see from the Canes to consider 2022 a successful season? - Tristan In The 305

A: 9 regular season wins is my magic number. Vegas gives Miami an over/under of 8.5 and ESPN recently predicted nine Hurricanes wins. That's my line in the sand. I'm not saying I would call for anyone to be fired if they win eight or less, but I would have some regrets.

Here's how I break it down.

You have five games on the schedule that should definitely be victories: Bethune-Cookman, Southern Miss, Middle Tennessee, Duke and Georgia Tech. You have two games that look like losses on paper: At Texas A&M and at Clemson. The season will truly be decided in the remaining five games. I refer to those as the "battleground games:" home against UNC, at Virginia Tech, at Virginia, home against Florida State and home against Pittsburgh. Miami will need to win at least four of those five battleground games to win the coastal division and creep towards 10 wins.

I fully believe they can fulfill or exceed my nine wins expectation. Last year's team, with similar personnel on the field but inferior coaching, went seven and five. Close losses against Virginia, UNC and Florida State were each decided by three points or less, and on lapses by the Canes in a couple crucial plays. The Hurricanes weren't very good last year and still came a doinked field goal, a tipped interception and a 4th and 14 collapse away from 10 victories. If the 2022 Canes can improve their execution and cut down on mental lapses they can win 9 or 10 games. Bank on it!

