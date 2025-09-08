All Hurricanes

Miami Hurricanes Safety Markeith Williams Enters the Transfer Portal

In the midst of what looks to be an epic season for the Miami Hurricanes, they loss a player to the transfer portal in the middle of the season.

Justice Sandle

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Markeith Williams (15) and Miami Hurricanes defensive back Jadais Richard (25) react to a missed field goal by Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second quarter at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-Imagn Images
No. 5 Miami (2-0) is off to a hot start, but something always happens during hurricane season in South Florida. The Hurricanes are losing a player to the transfer portal.

Miami safety Markeith Williams was dismissed from the team last week and now has entered the portal. He did not receive any snaps in the opener against Notre Dame and was removed from the roster the following week.

Williams likely lost his snaps and playing time thanks to the number of players who entered the room during the offseason.

The reason for his dismissable is currently unknown.

The former 4-star recruit totaled 31 tackles in 25 games over 3 years in the program.

Transfers Zechariah Poyser (92) and Jakobe Thomas (83) have played the most defensive snaps among UM’s safeties so far this season. They have been a great addition to the program, and Freshman Bryce Fitzgerald has played 29 snaps, with Dylan Day logging 11 and Isaiah Taylor 13. Williams likely got over taken by the talent in the room.

Williams was apart of the 2022 recruiting class where ESPN rated him the 226th best player in that class, while ESPN ranked him the 18th best safety. He will now look for a new team to play for if he gets the chance, as he looks for a new chapter in his college football career.

