Miami Hurricanes Safety Markeith Williams Enters the Transfer Portal
No. 5 Miami (2-0) is off to a hot start, but something always happens during hurricane season in South Florida. The Hurricanes are losing a player to the transfer portal.
Miami safety Markeith Williams was dismissed from the team last week and now has entered the portal. He did not receive any snaps in the opener against Notre Dame and was removed from the roster the following week.
Williams likely lost his snaps and playing time thanks to the number of players who entered the room during the offseason.
The reason for his dismissable is currently unknown.
The former 4-star recruit totaled 31 tackles in 25 games over 3 years in the program.
Transfers Zechariah Poyser (92) and Jakobe Thomas (83) have played the most defensive snaps among UM’s safeties so far this season. They have been a great addition to the program, and Freshman Bryce Fitzgerald has played 29 snaps, with Dylan Day logging 11 and Isaiah Taylor 13. Williams likely got over taken by the talent in the room.
Williams was apart of the 2022 recruiting class where ESPN rated him the 226th best player in that class, while ESPN ranked him the 18th best safety. He will now look for a new team to play for if he gets the chance, as he looks for a new chapter in his college football career.
How to Watch: No. 18 USF at No. 5 Miami:
Who: Miami Hurricanes and South Florida Bulls
When: Saturday, Sept. 13 at 4:30 p.m. ET
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
TV: The CW Network
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
Last Outing, South Florida Bulls: The Bulls collected their second-ranked win of the season against the Gators in an 18-16 victory on the road.
Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: The Hurricanes handled business against Bethune-Cookman with a 45-3 victory at home.
Last Meeting: The last meeting between these two teams was just last season when the Hurricanes dropped 50 on the Bulls in a 50-15 victory with Cam Ward throwing for 404 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.